Interesting and Humour - page 4235
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I believe that you are not completely lost. but loving pigeons and other animals is not enough to be Human, it is too easy. try to love people - it is much harder.
don't ask me if I love people, more likely no than yes, but at least I try, unlike you.
Practically at the edge of a precipice, a little to the right the slope falls away, a little to the left the slope still cannot be saved.
Well, on a related note:
Guys, let's live in friendship!
:-) that's the kind of dialogue we have, we don't even fight.
Said "by", it can't hurt.
A new thread in the English section(this one), called - "Which country has the best traders in the world?".
The first and so far the only post in the thread:
"I'd like to know which country in the world has a great reputation for big traders like me ???"
In the two hours (since the thread opened) no country has been named that has an excellent reputation for big traders like him ... Because no one knows who he is ...
------------
Signals can't be advertised, and Market products can't be advertised.
What if someone considers himself a big trader and starts a thread asking to name countries that have excellent reputations towards people like him?
It's not an advertisement for his signal ... It's an advertisement for countries, and you can advertise countries.
And there is nothing to ban him for (he is not advertising his signal but asking to name countries) and it would be wrong to delete the thread ...
------------
The second post in the thread appeared.
Australia has been named.
By the morning there will be four pages with country names (and five people will subscribe to his signal, as he is a "big trader").
That's how you PR!
The new thread in the English part(this one) is called "Which country has the best traders in the world?
The first and so far the only post in the branch:
"I would like to know which country in the world has a great reputation for big traders like me ???".
In the two hours (since the thread opened) no country has been named that has an excellent reputation for big traders like him ... Because no one knows who he is ...
------------
Signals can't be advertised, and Market products can't be advertised.
What if someone considers himself a big trader and starts a thread asking to name countries that have excellent reputations towards people like him?
It's not an advertisement for his signal ... It's an advertisement for countries, and you can advertise countries.
And there is nothing to ban him for (he is not advertising his signal but asking to name countries) and it would be wrong to delete the thread ...
------------
The second post in the thread appeared.
Australia has been named.
By the morning there will be four pages with country names (and five people will subscribe to his signal as he is a "big trader").
That's how you PR!
I don't think this "publicity" will be so effective that it will have subscribers by morning))
And the guy is really good, bravo! Genius way, I like it. :)
A guy comes to take bass guitar lessons. At the first lesson, the teacher tells him: 'The first string is E. You play it like this: boom-boom-boom-boom. Go to the lesson, come back in a week. He comes back in a week for his second lesson. Teacher: - The second string is A. Try on it: bum-bum-bum-bum. Good boy. Come back in a week. A week passes, the second week, the student does not come. After a while the teacher accidentally meets him in the street: - Well, where did you disappear to? - You know, just no time - recording in the studio, touring...
***
A homeless man is sitting by the train station begging. New Russian walks, sees the picture, something jumps in his heart, he goes over to the homeless guy, throws him 100 quid and leaves to his car. As soon as he sits down, a limousine pulls up and Putin gets out. Vladimir Vladimirovich walks up to the bum and shouts: - Tolyana, how are you? Where did you disappear to? Let's have dinner tonight! - Tolya answers: "No, Volodya, I can't. I'm working, let's do it in the evening. - So they agree, Putin gets in his car and drives off. The new Russian is just shocked! Suddenly the second limousine arrives, Lukashenko gets out and shouts to the homeless guy: "Tolya, how are you? Where have you been? Let's have dinner tonight! - Tolya says: - I can't tonight, I have an agreement with Putin, let's do it tomorrow. - Well, in short, they agreed. The new Russian, meanwhile, has fallen to zero. He goes up to the bum and asks: "How do you know such people, you bum? - I know people like that! - Do you know the Pope? - Well, I do. The new Russian thought about it, and said: "Tell you what: I will pay for our trip to Rome, and if I see you standing on the balcony with the Pope, I will give you enough money for your grandchildren, who will be 13 generations old. The bum agreed. The next day they arrived in Rome, there were millions of people in the square near the Vatican, they got into the front rows, the new Russian stayed, and Tolya went. He went through all the security, he was welcomed. The new Russian looks onto the balcony and sees that Tolya is sitting at the table with the Pope and is eating with him. Then they stand up and start waving to the people who have come to the square. Suddenly Tolya sees that the new Russian has fainted. The next day they meet and Tolya asks why he fainted. - Well, I can understand it - Putin, I can understand it - Lukashenko, but when the Chinese delegation arrived and asked the guide: "What's that miracle standing there with Tolik?"
***
A trial on the theft of 10 million roubles. The judge comes in and sees that the defendant has no lawyer and asks: anecdotes.net - Defendant, why are you without a lawyer? Are you going to defend yourself? - Your Honour, as soon as my lawyer was convinced that it wasn't me who embezzled the money he fled.
Which way will the price go? This is not a tester, but real quotes.
Which way will the price go? It's not a tester, it's real quotes.
There is a 33% chance it will go up.
There is a 66% chance it will not go up. Aha! That's where >60% of profitable positions are.
real quotes....
on a low-liquid instrument at a low-liquid time (Bank Holiday).