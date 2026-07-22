Interesting and Humour - page 3017
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What kind of madness is this? I hope it's a joke)))
This is not madness, but a sober view of a completely normal person! If you are like an ostrich and do not see it with your head in the sand, it does not mean that such regularities do not exist. When I told a bunch of absolute sovoks in 1985 what would happen to them in ten years' time they shouted that such creatures as I am should be shot and only a lunatic could speak like that. Alas! But many of them are no longer alive because of the shock of the events that followed... So nothing new, it is your right to perceive the truth upside down. Ignorance of the laws of existence does not absolve the ignorant from the consequences for not fulfilling them! But that is your personal choice.
This is not about capitalism. Overpopulation of the planet, lack of resources to sustain life - therefore new resources must be developed, which could lead to climate change and consequent catastrophe on a planetary scale.
I do not know the figures. If you take into consideration that the kid is growing every year and everything has to be renewed all the time... It just makes my hair stand on end.
An ice arena was built and hockey has become a very popular sport here, and now many parents of future hockey players have no time for modesty))))
In general, everything turns out as usual - our way. They built the ice palaces, found the money, but forgot about the skates and hockey sticks.
I wonder if bobsledders buy their own sleds now?
This is not about capitalism. The overpopulation of the planet, the lack of resources to sustain life, and the need to develop new resources that could lead to climate change and a catastrophe on a global scale.
The current problems are the result of capitalism and especially of the way the world is run by a gang of scoundrels who inherit the technology of exquisite genocide. This shop has been going on for three thousand years. And this criminal shadowy mafia community formed a worldview of unlimited vested interests on the planet, needs which are totally inadequate to the realities of this world, and insane thirst for consumption. As for overpopulation of the planet, Africa consumes less resources than a tiny little town in Pindosia... And who shall we eliminate after that?
In numbers, I don't know. If you consider that the baby grows every year and everything has to be renewed all the time... It just makes your hair stand on end.
An ice arena was built and hockey has become a very popular sport here, and now many parents of future hockey players have no time for modesty))))
Would you agree to live there?
Slaves in ancient Rome, on the other hand, thought differently.
I remember them protesting on Capitoline Hill by the thousands with slogans like "Long live feudalism - a bright future for humanity!" :-)
Slaves in ancient Rome were clearly aware of what a slave-owner was, and they were even more clearly aware that the best solution to their situation was to physically destroy the slave-owner by any means available. Sane slaves did this always, everywhere and in any suitable occasion. In the present situation the slave-owners yielded special insane slaves who had absolutely lost the ability to understand the surrounding reality adequately, to distinguish the slave-owners in it, to fix their status of a slave and learned to sing the praises of the slave-owners full of love, admiration and rapture!
And the slave-owners themselves hid behind the screen and puppeteer the processes of production of material wealth, so that they are not visible at all on the surface of the tumultuous social life!
The evolution of slavery itself is interesting:
Nothing personal, just an observation from the outside!
Slaves in ancient Rome were clearly aware of what a slave-owner was, and they were even more clearly aware that the best solution to their situation was to physically destroy the slave-owner by any means available. Sane slaves did this always, everywhere and in any suitable occasion. In the present situation the slave-owners yielded special insane slaves who had absolutely lost the ability to understand the surrounding reality adequately, to distinguish the slave-owners in it, to fix their status of a slave and learned to sing the praises of the slave-owners full of love, admiration and rapture!
And the slave-owners themselves hid behind the screen and puppeteer the processes of production of material wealth, so that they are not visible at all on the surface of the tumultuous social life!
The evolution of slavery itself is interesting:
Nothing personal, just an observation from the outside!
Mulder, is that you?
In general, everything turns out as usual - our way. They built the ice palaces, found the money, but forgot about the skates and hockey sticks.
I wonder if bobsleigh runners buy their own sleds now?
Well, I doubt they get sleds. Especially the BMW ones:
A friend of mine has a son who goes to hockey and his parents moan about the exorbitant prices of uniforms.