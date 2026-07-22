Interesting and Humour - page 3360
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I think things will go back to normal: telephones will only be used to make calls, suitcases will only be used as suitcases (I've already seen cool suitcases with remote control handles, I think they contain a phone etc.) ...
The irons are just for ironing at the moment. But who knows, in order to increase the price they will invent an iron-router and an iron-tv.
The TV remote control is atavism: it does not show movies, radio does not broadcast, does not graph laundry, wi-fi does not receive ... just a remote control ...
When it all comes to the "tipping point" that is when things get completely messed up (just one or two devices for all business) - then everything will return to normal, and people will remember the true purpose of things what/what they should be. And then merchants won't make money en masse just by adding an option to some familiar item, then proving that we all can't live without it.
Conclusion: merchants are evil ))))
They increase (as they think) the cost of things/objects by adding various options and features to them, and then prove to all of us that this is civilization and progress. And their brethren (fashion designers, TV, etc) willingly broadcast this to the masses, creating the appearance of a kind of religion.
I'm sure that many of those who make a lot of money from it don't watch TV at all, and their wives probably don't even know what louboutins are (which commercials sell so well that even I know the word 'louboutins'). I mean - it's just for us.
So it's really not that unusual! To meet such a thing on a metropolitan street, that's normal))))... People get as crazy as they want! But getting out of the stereotopic zone, Us! Born in the glorious USSR! It's so hard! And most importantly! We don't know how to retrain, we just don't know how, that's all!!! And meanwhile, times have changed abruptly! A man who does not master the professional skills of modern communication and organization! He will remain a great know-it-all!!!))
So it's really not that unusual! To meet such a thing on a metropolitan street, that's normal))))... People get as crazy as they want! But getting out of the stereotopic zone, Us! Born in the glorious USSR! It's so hard! And most importantly! We don't know how to retrain, we just don't know how, that's all!!! And meanwhile, times have changed abruptly! A man who does not master the professional skills of modern communication and organization! He will remain a great know-it-all!!!))
It's them to get acquainted. And then they'll get acquainted, give birth, and already their kids will be walking around with mice.
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Alexander Shuvalov.
Female genius. A case history
"This book is about 89 outstanding women. What do these personalities, which include writers and poets, actresses and artists, political and stateswomen, revolutionaries, warriors and saints, have in common? This is the question the psychiatrist is asking. And for good reason. The subject of the norm and pathology of the creative personality - mainly in the mental sphere - has always stirred minds. Based on his own, very specific pathographic material (case histories and diagnostic reports), the author analyses these issues in their interrelation. This analysis makes it possible to see what role these or those mental disorders played in the creative process, how they affected the works, dispelling the myth of an unconditionally negative impact of mental illness."
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Generally, the women's comments on the book are astonishing. And I thought there would be outraged reviews, and they are (written by female readers):
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The book, of course, is serious (you can read it all online here), but I don't recommend reading this crap especially at night and in the morning (everything there is even without humour).
A robot merely reflects human nature.
you could say that a human has looked in the mirror and seen himself without political retouching