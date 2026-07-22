Interesting and Humour - page 3152
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Find the vampire!
Find the vampire!
But I'm no connoisseur of American publicity, so somehow I didn't care ...
I saw this photo on Facebook, with the man's surname, and that his daughter (who is not reflected in the mirror) is a vampire.
But I'm no connoisseur of American publicity, so somehow I didn't care ...
A photomontage and nothing more! The whole 'civilisation' of the golden billion is vile vampires. And as if nothing, you can see everyone in the mirror!
And the man is some famous American (I don't know them).
Found - it's Michael Pence - from wikipedia:
"The Republican Party convention, held July 18-21, 2016, confirmed Donald Trump as the official candidate for President of the United States, and Michael Pence was confirmed by the convention as the official Republican candidate for Vice President of the United States."
And they say his daughter (who is sitting next to him in the photo) is a vampire :)
And PR'd so around the world that even I've seen this photo on Facebook.
ta-taaaaaaammmmm!!! (grimly, in low tones)
No money for teleportation.........
There's a funny thing about it - it's hidden behind Dad's shoulder (from the mirror) and it looks like it's not in the mirror ... the mirror isn't exactly straight, and the photo was taken at an angle... I mean, she's there, behind Daddy.
And the man is some famous American (I don't know them).
Found it - it's Michael Pence - from wikipedia:
"The Republican Party convention, held July 18-21, 2016, endorsed Donald Trump as the official candidate for US president, and Michael Pence was endorsed by the convention as the official Republican candidate for US vice-president."
And they say his daughter (who is sitting next to him in the photo) is a vampire :)
And PR'd so around the world that even I've seen this photo on Facebook.
Here's an excerpt from the PR
Take a look at the reflection in the mirror. Pence himself and his wife are reflected in it, but their daughter is not. Even assuming she's obscured by her father's figure (Charlotte is short), her curls should still peek out at least a little. But they don't.
Maybe it's been photoshopped. But why would the governor photoshop his own family photo?
Here's an excerpt from the PR
Look at the reflection in the mirror. Pence and his wife are reflected in it, but their daughter is not. Even assuming she's obscured by her father's figure (Charlotte's short), her curls should still peek out at least a little. But they don't.
Maybe it's been photoshopped. But why would the governor want to photoshop his own family photo?
Well, there are definitely vampires in the States. I've seen them in movies. A lot of times. There's also trucks and coffee makers attacking people. Creepy.