Interesting and Humour - page 1311

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Chinese photo equipment and studio equipment manufacturer Ningbo Junhuey has acquired Russian photo equipment retailer Foto.ru.

Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/22/07/2013/867037.shtml
 

Andy Gross makes a living from whatever talent he has. He performs stand-up shows, magic tricks, ventriloquism and even hosts corporate events. But with a special pleasure he pranks people on the streets and films their reactions.

A woman in the video, explaining to the cameraman how Andy does it: "It's bad when a person doesn't have a body, very bad, I know what I'm saying.


 
 
Mischek:
:P
 

And the furniture whipped the teacher

 

It's done. It's here! There is proper advertising in Japan now. Right in every sense :)) I won't tell you what it cost me and how I achieved it ...)

 
 
 
Mischek:

And the furniture whipped the teacher

judging by the handwriting, the owner of the diary wrote it!
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