Interesting and Humour - page 1311
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Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/22/07/2013/867037.shtml
Andy Gross makes a living from whatever talent he has. He performs stand-up shows, magic tricks, ventriloquism and even hosts corporate events. But with a special pleasure he pranks people on the streets and films their reactions.
A woman in the video, explaining to the cameraman how Andy does it: "It's bad when a person doesn't have a body, very bad, I know what I'm saying.
And the furniture whipped the teacher
It's done. It's here! There is proper advertising in Japan now. Right in every sense :)) I won't tell you what it cost me and how I achieved it ...)
And the furniture whipped the teacher