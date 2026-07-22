Interesting and Humour - page 1658
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photoshop
Manul.
Manulphotoshop
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Photoshop coursework
Well done
Was it the house built around the remains of a former hill, or was a pile of stones piled on top of the roof of the house? Or the installation?