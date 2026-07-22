Interesting and Humour - page 1852
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Bottom line - I'm a liar, all coincidences are coincidental ;-)
Regarding yourself, of course not. After all, you are sure that you are telling the truth and you seem (I could be wrong) to rule out the possibility that you may be deeply mistaken. :)
The clip is an example. But if I tell you that I know (not read) a very similar case from real life, where there was no coincidence, but a (come true) prediction of place and time, with a change of fate of a particular person, and events that took place to restore the balance - you will not believe your word.
In fact, any sane person, or at least trying to be one, would not simply take our word for it. The more we take our word for it, the more "donkey ears" become on our heads. ))
2 You wrote "...the question was rhetorical and asked in order toprovoke a thought process over what you yourself said". That's what I responded to, literally - "PS don't keep evoking. We speak different languages." I mean the process is sort of going on. Myself. :-) What did you think?
Thought you meant no more replies to you. Like: "Stay away from me, I'm offended! )) To avoid confusion you should at least separate commented quotes (much less a postscript), otherwise it reads like a separate address.
PS Have you seen it?
What's in it? An answer to what happens to people who are sure they've got it all figured out? ) If so, I'm not one of those. I always keep to myself the idea that there is a possibility that something has not been accounted for. And the property of trying to dot all the i's is very useful, because at least although it does not eliminate the possibility of error completely, but at least reduces that probability.
http://tanjand.livejournal.com/748142.html
Reminds me of The Village / Mysterious Forest.
hit of the day.
"only a couple of hundred people on the Maidan." yeah...
Uyoptut ....
Webcam from Maidan
better quality here.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3qfiwnhJ0A&feature=share&list=PLdgysfdHs0fZmYMii8wzJUbMWjauC1esm
better quality here
Zombies are on Lenin again.
That's it, your granite mummy is finished.
Buy yourself a piece, put it in red charcoal at home. Pray
That's it, your granite mummy is finished.
Buy yourself a piece, put it in red charcoal at home. Pray