Interesting and Humour - page 1906

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newdigital:

Good night.

not enough

Wanna go to sleep? ................. GO TO SLEEP

 
sergeev:

not enough.

Wanna go to sleep? ................. GO TO SLEEP

Not sleepy? ................. ... text by text
 
Urain:

Seriously humorous life regularities, which have got their firm "names".

6. The first law of working in the laboratory:

A hot flask looks exactly the same as a cold flask.

From personal experience, it is more correct :

A hotpot looks exactly the same as a room pot.

1) the pot in the lab gets burned many times more often (inattention + higher temperature and thermal conductivity than borosilicate glass)

2)room temperature - because in the laboratory, cold is a relative term and can cause clearly visible effects - condensation, snow:

- tap water (10....20 degrees C)

- ice (-15...0)

- dry ice (can -70 C)

- nitrogen (-190 can be obtained)

[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

Lullaby

Funny, in Dnipro yesterday 10000, in ZP 5000 people were on Maidan for Є ))))
 
 

Good morning

===========

Mary J. Blige & U2 ~ One



 
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Минобороны: Конкурс на службу в ВДВ достиг 24 человека на место
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Минобороны: Конкурс на службу в ВДВ достиг 24 человека на место. Конкурс из желающих проходить военную службу по призыву в Воздушно-десантных войсках составил более 24 человек на одно место. Об ...
 
According to the Rossiya 24 TV channel, the criminals shot the governor with a traumatic gun and stole jewellery worth 200,000 euros. The injury turned out to be minor - the head of the region has already returned to Krasnoyarsk.
Красноярский губернатор ранен и ограблен на своей вилле во Франции
Красноярский губернатор ранен и ограблен на своей вилле во Франции
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Во Франции ранен и ограблен губернатор Красноярского края Лев Кузнецов. Как сообщают местные СМИ, нападение произошло на собственной вилле чиновника на Лазурном берегу, где Кузнецов отдыхал с супругой. В его дом ворвались неизвестные.
 
 

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