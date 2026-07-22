Interesting and Humour - page 1906
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Good night.
not enough
Wanna go to sleep? ................. GO TO SLEEP
not enough.
Wanna go to sleep? ................. GO TO SLEEP
Seriously humorous life regularities, which have got their firm "names".
6. The first law of working in the laboratory:
A hot flask looks exactly the same as a cold flask.
From personal experience, it is more correct :
A hotpot looks exactly the same as a room pot.
1) the pot in the lab gets burned many times more often (inattention + higher temperature and thermal conductivity than borosilicate glass)
2)room temperature - because in the laboratory, cold is a relative term and can cause clearly visible effects - condensation, snow:
- tap water (10....20 degrees C)
- ice (-15...0)
- dry ice (can -70 C)
- nitrogen (-190 can be obtained)
Lullaby
Good morning
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Mary J. Blige & U2 ~ One
+5