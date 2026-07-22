Interesting and Humour - page 4540
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it's a traitorous song, I listened to it four times and the conclusion is the same
Listening to a song after the second time bores me).
AS Pushkin
FROM PINDEMONTI
I don't appreciate loud rights,
I am not alone in being dizzy.
I do not grumble that the gods have denied me
The sweet fate of tax litigation.
Or to prevent kings from fighting one another;
And I have little grief, whether the seal is free
or whether the censor's sensible censor's
in journalistic schemes restrains the joker.
All this, you see, words, words, words.
Other, better, rights are dear to me;
I need a better freedom:
To depend on the tsar, to depend on the people.
Is it all the same to us? God be with them.
To no one .
To give no account, but to serve myself.
To serve and to please; for power, for livery.
To bend neither conscience, nor mind, nor neck;
To wander here and there at his whim,
To marvel at nature's divine beauties,
And before the creatures of art and inspiration
and thrilled in the raptures of the rapture.
That's happiness! That's right...
I was visiting a friend's house. Going to take public transport. I'll tell you what. It's fun.
I am standing at the bus stop. Bus comes up, doors open. A lady rushes onto the bus, but her skirt is stuck in her loafers.
From behind, a man pulls it up carefully to make it look decent.
But the lady turned around and gave the man a star-kick.
What's most interesting about this situation.
This. The man did the right thing. He clearly put his hand up her skirt and walked away.
An old Soviet joke. But I still tell it myself sometimes.
This is how the situation often repeats itself. You just have to see for yourself.
And that's more interesting than listening to someone else's joke.
P.S. The pattern is alive.)))
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