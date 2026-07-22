Interesting and Humour - page 3085

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Судьба "налога на Google"
Судьба "налога на Google"
  • 2016.06.15
  • life.ru
Глобально законопроект "налога на Google" означает, что каким-то образом мы подобрались к поручению Владимира Владимировича Путина по выравниванию условий осуществления деятельности разных компаний. Поручение это было дано по результатам форума "Интернет экономика 2015". Рабочее название принятого сегодня законопроекта "налог на Google...
 
http://www.rbc.ru/technology_and_media/15/06/2016/57615e919a7947741d231921
«Касперский» нашел площадку по продаже 70 тыс. взломанных серверов
«Касперский» нашел площадку по продаже 70 тыс. взломанных серверов
  • www.rbc.ru
«Лаборатория Касперского» обнаружила крупную международную веб-площадку, на которой продают доступ к серверам коммерческих и государственных организаций. Многие из нескольких десятков тысяч серверов находятся в России
 

One of the first photographs of a cat, 1880-1890


Good morning

 
 
I'm a bashful fifth-year locksmith.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
yyyy I'm a bashful fifth-year locksmith

Well, it's probably better than a radioactive bearded man. ))))

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
I'm a bashful fifth-year locksmith.
So am I!
 
devastating devourer
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