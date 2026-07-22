Interesting and Humour - page 4859
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Worthwhile maths. And the problems are interesting.
You can apply the following:"Momentum of force is the vector product of force and shoulder."
Moment of force is the distance from the pub to the beer keg.
Forces are drunks lying on the ground (let's take each one as 1(unit)).
Shoulders - the distance from the tavern to each drunkard.
So:
(Moment of force)average distance from the joint to the barrel = ((shoulder)distance to each drunkard * (force)each drunkard unit ) / number of drunks.
In short: the average distance from the joint to the barrel, for minimum total effort = the sum of the distances from the joint to each drinker divided by the number of drinkers.
They don't go anywhere at first, but lie at different points with coordinates X[i]. Only in the morning, smelling the smell of beer from the barrel with coordinate X, they will start to crawl to it)
There are linear equations with the same coefficient. For an even number, anywhere between the 2 in the middle, for an odd number in the middle. But if they have different weights and coefficients depend on the weight, then yes. Medians will save)
There are also linear equations with the same coefficient. For an even number, anywhere between the 2 middle ones, for an odd number to the middle one. But if they have different weights and coefficients depend on weight then yes. Medians will save)
And the VOLUME of the quantity drunk is not taken into account? because the speed to the keg depends on it)
I see a lot of people are interested in this question))))
More than markets)))
What if Uncle Krotov was given the task of placing beer kegs or beer stalls away from the exits of e.g. bathhouses as rationally as possible. A veiled task for a simple task for the students. Students will do their best for their own good.) You betcha))
And the goal!!! Oooh. Closer every barrel to the consumer.
Don't applaud, please. I'm coming from the bathhouse))
First, I'm going to undo all the buttons on your chest.
It doesn't sound traditional.)
What a Saturday, the first start-up of the barbecue after winter