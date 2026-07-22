Interesting and Humour - page 3015
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There was sport to compete with strength, but these fights with fittings, brass knuckles and chains, after which people crawled away with fractures, were just common self-destruction.
I think there was more sport back then than now. And all the clubs and sections were free, not like now and there were a lot of people who wanted to do them. I remember that after the collapse of the USSR in the early 1990s, there was a paid gym, but my brother and I were allowed in for free, as long as someone went.... Nobody needed sport any more... very few people did it...
I think there was more sport back then than now. And all the clubs and sections were free, not like now and there were a lot of people who wanted to do them. I remember that after the collapse of the USSR in the early 1990s, there was a paid gym, but my brother and I were allowed in for free, as long as someone went.... Nobody needed sport... very few people worked out...
More. But what kind of sports? We had biathletes all over the place. The skiing, biathlon section was open to anyone who passed the medical exam. I hope you understand why biathlon and what benefits it brings to the state? Other sports - there was a school of Olympic reserve in athletics, where very good athletes were trained, but you just couldn't get in. There were all sorts of different sections with useless coaches, but they are there one day and gone the next.
We had Greco-Roman wrestling (I went there), freestyle wrestling, weightlifting, athletics and tennis. Maybe there was something else, but I don't remember. But we did not have biathlon and skiing.
And of course Happy Victory Day to everyone!
Let's pay tribute to our heroes. My grandfather is a Hero of the Soviet Union: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%AE%D1%80%D0%BA%D0%B8%D0%BD,_%D0%91%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%81_%D0%98%D0%B2%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%87
We had Greco-Roman wrestling (I went there), freestyle wrestling, weightlifting, athletics and tennis. Maybe there was something else, but I don't remember. But we did not have biathlon and skiing.
What was the level of development of these sections? How many masters of sport were trained in them? What was the level of training of the coaches?
Do you think I remember the numbers after all these years? There were Candidates of Master's Degree and Master's Degree students, and they took part in competitions all the time. I don't even know how to describe the coaches' level of training. If they were able to train masters of sports, then that was a normal level.
How did you manage to get in, was it enough just to come and sign up?
And of course Happy Victory Day to everyone!
Let's pay tribute to our heroes. My grandfather is a Hero of the Soviet Union: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%AE%D1%80%D0%BA%D0%B8%D0%BD,_%D0%91%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%B8%D1%81_%D0%98%D0%B2%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%87
DB Memorialhttp://www.obd-memorial.ru/html/info.htm?id=6884600
award sheet on People's Feat/go?link=http://podvignaroda.ru/[hash]id%3d150038031%26tab%3dnavDetailManAward
How did you manage to get in, was it enough just to come and sign up?
Yes. No problem at all.
Yeah. No problem at all.