Interesting and Humour - page 2493

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And a bit about elections :-)
Пол папоротников зависит от общего «голосования»
Пол папоротников зависит от общего «голосования»
  • 2014.10.25
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Если в популяции папоротника Lygodium japonicum становится много женских особей, они с помощью специального гормона увеличивают число «мужчин» в следующем поколении. Пол для своего потомства папоротники Lygodium japonicum выбирают в буквальном смысле путём демократического голосования, только «голосом» тут служат специальные химические...
[Deleted]  
 
As you fell asleep, you pulled one leg out from under the covers. Someone immediately grabbed you by it.

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Good night.

Короткие, но страшные истории
Короткие, но страшные истории
  • www.adme.ru
Страшные истории очень притягательны, и чем короче они будут, тем эффектнее. Мы решили показать вам, что нужно всего ничего, чтобы стало жутко — воображение всю работу сделает за вас. Редакция AdMe.ru собралась в кучу, чтобы читать эту статью — теперь хотя бы не так страшно. Я укладываю ребенка спать, а он говорит мне: «Папа, проверь монстров...
 
Somm:


P.S. The links in the original do not open, which raises some suspicions)

they will release an app that points a camera at a screen with a graph and tells you to buy or sell

 
http://bestpozitiv.ru/videos/vot-eto-udar/#.VE1sV0TUyT5.vk
Вот это удар!!!
Вот это удар!!!
  • bestpozitiv.ru
27 февраля 1999 был случайно заснят разбой Виталия Факинеля, в котором было забито 15 белых шаров. Рекорд был зарегистрирован в книге Гиннеса…
 

 
 

You can show your screen to the person you are talking to on Skype.

http://www.skype.com/ru/features/screen-sharing/

 
barabashkakvn:

You can show your screen to the person you are talking to on Skype.

http://www.skype.com/ru/features/screen-sharing/

Is this a revelation? We've been showing our screens to "people" for a long time now ;)
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