Interesting and Humour - page 2493
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Good night.
P.S. The links in the original do not open, which raises some suspicions)
they will release an app that points a camera at a screen with a graph and tells you to buy or sell
You can show your screen to the person you are talking to on Skype.
http://www.skype.com/ru/features/screen-sharing/
You can show your screen to the person you are talking to on Skype.
http://www.skype.com/ru/features/screen-sharing/