Interesting and Humour - page 4893

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Valeriy Yastremskiy:
Favourite not favourite)

this message is from the fan world.

Rust is like Tesla by Musk - hyped, fiat, unnecessary.

I've only seen 1 (one!!!) Rust program that was really needed and all alternatives were left behind. Only it doesn't depend on the language in general :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

this message is from the fan world.

Rust is like Tesla by Musk - hyped, fiat, unnecessary.

I've only seen 1 (one!!!) Rust program that was really needed and all alternatives were left behind. Only it doesn't depend on language in general :-)

Well, that's the funny thing)))) It's a normal selection or self-selection of respondents. Well, if you count by sum, which is probably done, then in C language the sum will be greater in any direction))))

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Well, that's the funny thing))) It is a normal selection or self-selection of respondents) And C language is the most disliked. Well, if the sum to count, which is probably done, then on the C language will be greater in any direction))))

by the way, I can at the same time and promote a good thing

the only thing in Rust that is good/useful and RIGHT HERE is the real need -https://github.com/vi/websocat

you can convert a websocket from the command line to a simple tcp that understands MT

for some people: it's not an advertisement, i'm not involved in the project...

GitHub - vi/websocat: Command-line client for WebSockets, like netcat (or curl) for ws:// with advanced socat-like functions
GitHub - vi/websocat: Command-line client for WebSockets, like netcat (or curl) for ws:// with advanced socat-like functions
  • github.com
Command-line client for WebSockets, like netcat (or curl) for ws:// with advanced socat-like functions - GitHub - vi/websocat: Command-line client for WebSockets, like netcat (or curl) for ws:// wi...
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
A favourite unloved one)

These ratings and polls are usually published to push something through. There's more about popular frameworks at the end, except that jquery was completely forgotten about, and now it's hard to find a site that doesn't have it plugged in.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

These ratings and polls are usually published to push something through. There's more about popular frameworks at the end, except that jquery was completely forgotten about, and now it's hard to find a site that doesn't have it plugged in.

You can't argue with that) they cost money)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

You can't argue with that) they cost money)

There's more to it than just money, it looks like an attempt to take over the world.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

There's something bigger here than just money, it looks like an attempt to take over the world.

Taking over the world is even more costly, the end => the means will always justify it, so rankings polls are our tools )))

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

These ratings and polls are usually published to push something through. There's more about popular frameworks at the end, except that jquery was completely forgotten about, and now it's hard to find a site that doesn't have it plugged in.

Ah, that's what it is)))))

Разработчики: ядро Linux слишком «дырявое», его нужно переписать с нуля
Разработчики: ядро Linux слишком «дырявое», его нужно переписать с нуля
  • www.cnews.ru
Киc Кук, сотрудник Google и разработчик ядра Linux, считает, что нужно срочно увеличить количество программистов, которые будут трудиться над улучшением безопасности ядра. Сил нынешнего штата не хватает, они не успевают обрабатывать все исправления, и в результате пока одна уязвимость устраняется сразу, другая может оставаться в коде годами...
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Ah, so that's it))) We need to move linux to raster))))

Equally interesting about the Dart language."One of the language's developers, Mark Miller, wrote that

JavaScript "has fundamental flaws" that can't be fixed. That's why Dart was created."

And Mark Miller's Caja compilerproject was shut down for roughly the same reason:

"Caja was a Google project for sanitizing third party HTML, CSS and JavaScript. On January 31st, 2021,

Google archived the project due to known vulnerabilities and lack of maintenance to keep up with the

latest web security research, recommending instead the Closure toolkit".

to clean up third-party HTML, CSS and JavaScript. On 31 January 2021, Google archived the project due to

known vulnerabilities and lack of maintenance to keep up with the latest research

in web security, recommending the Closure toolkit instead).

 

we read the wrong books as children....


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