Interesting and Humour - page 4893
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Favourite not favourite)
this message is from the fan world.
Rust is like Tesla by Musk - hyped, fiat, unnecessary.
I've only seen 1 (one!!!) Rust program that was really needed and all alternatives were left behind. Only it doesn't depend on the language in general :-)
this message is from the fan world.
Rust is like Tesla by Musk - hyped, fiat, unnecessary.
I've only seen 1 (one!!!) Rust program that was really needed and all alternatives were left behind. Only it doesn't depend on language in general :-)
Well, that's the funny thing)))) It's a normal selection or self-selection of respondents. Well, if you count by sum, which is probably done, then in C language the sum will be greater in any direction))))
Well, that's the funny thing))) It is a normal selection or self-selection of respondents) And C language is the most disliked. Well, if the sum to count, which is probably done, then on the C language will be greater in any direction))))
by the way, I can at the same time and promote a good thing
the only thing in Rust that is good/useful and RIGHT HERE is the real need -https://github.com/vi/websocat
you can convert a websocket from the command line to a simple tcp that understands MT
for some people: it's not an advertisement, i'm not involved in the project...
A favourite unloved one)
These ratings and polls are usually published to push something through. There's more about popular frameworks at the end, except that jquery was completely forgotten about, and now it's hard to find a site that doesn't have it plugged in.
These ratings and polls are usually published to push something through. There's more about popular frameworks at the end, except that jquery was completely forgotten about, and now it's hard to find a site that doesn't have it plugged in.
You can't argue with that) they cost money)
You can't argue with that) they cost money)
There's more to it than just money, it looks like an attempt to take over the world.
There's something bigger here than just money, it looks like an attempt to take over the world.
Taking over the world is even more costly, the end => the means will always justify it, so rankings polls are our tools )))
These ratings and polls are usually published to push something through. There's more about popular frameworks at the end, except that jquery was completely forgotten about, and now it's hard to find a site that doesn't have it plugged in.
Ah, that's what it is)))))
Ah, so that's it))) We need to move linux to raster))))
Equally interesting about the Dart language."One of the language's developers, Mark Miller, wrote that
JavaScript "has fundamental flaws" that can't be fixed. That's why Dart was created."
And Mark Miller's Caja compilerproject was shut down for roughly the same reason:
"Caja was a Google project for sanitizing third party HTML, CSS and JavaScript. On January 31st, 2021,
Google archived the project due to known vulnerabilities and lack of maintenance to keep up with the
latest web security research, recommending instead the Closure toolkit".
to clean up third-party HTML, CSS and JavaScript. On 31 January 2021, Google archived the project due to
known vulnerabilities and lack of maintenance to keep up with the latest research
in web security, recommending the Closure toolkit instead).
we read the wrong books as children....