Interesting and Humour - page 4975
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Probably 500 papers for 690 roubles. ;)
Although, there are no such prices on Ozone yet.
they keep advertising office paper to me...
if Snowdrop used to be able to short, now arbitrage has to rule. Offers (and apparently demand) from 700 to 2000 per pack
PS/ at the same time it is possible to illustrate the basics of pricing - retail support is formed in the area of 700-750. There's volume there, there's a lot of that paper. Cheaper are the stock balances, and more expensive are the cunning speculators.
If the Snow Maiden used to be able to short, arbitrage must now rule. Offers (and apparently demand) range from 700 to 2,000 per pack
Indeed, price tags everywhere are around 700 rubles for 500 sheets of 80 grams. It seems that there will soon be a reduction, but the paper will not be kindle white, because the bleach does not deliver.
But with the proud label ECO.
And it's true, the price tags everywhere are around 700 roubles for 500 80g sheets. There seems to be a reduction coming, but the paper won't be whitewashed, as they don't supply bleach.
But with the proud prefix ECO.
She's got the right answer... From Soviet times, the main font is 12 pt, the tables are 10 pt. As if it's suddenly the standard for documents. And the spacing is 1.5
doesn't depend on the paper.
Hi!
such pies :))
such are the pies :))
Explanatory brigade here
Explanatory brigade here
playing on https://www.conflictnations.com
And I chose Kazakhstan because there were fewer countries to choose from.
And Iraq invaded Iran and Saudi Arabia and then approached my borders.
I tell my potential enemy to leave my borders or I start bullshitting to the fullest.
Now Iraq and its faction are gone. Destroyed it with nuclear cruise missiles. Now I'm taking out the fleeing enemy.)
You shouldn't have stuck your nose where it didn't belong :)))
This game helps currency trading - as it teaches how to apply risk tolerance - considering one's power and reserves.
https://www.conflictnations.com
A warrior must defeat his enemies.
That is what a warrior is for.
We'll be bitching and crying later...
So far I've made a nuclear robot. I think Soros will be finished soon :)))
The food of democracy
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