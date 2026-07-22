Interesting and Humour - page 1905
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Japanese embroiderer Hiroko Kubota. She embroiders ironwork. But she appeared with an interesting collection, jokingly titled "Dress Cat".
Hiroko Kubota has found an ingenious use for her skill, and her son has helped her do it - being a professional, she has decorated her son's boring shirts (which need to comply with the dress code) with "pocket kittens". Cute embroideries have pleased not only the mother and son, but also many other people.
Seriously humorous life patterns that have been given their trademark "names".
1. Horner's Postulate:
Experience grows in direct proportion to the equipment taken out.
2. the Axiom of Kahn and Orben:
If nothing else works, finally read the manual!
3. Young's Law:
All great discoveries are made by mistake.
4. Mesquiman's Law:
There is always not enough time to get the job done right, but there is time to redo it.
5. Hlade's Law:
Handle a difficult task to a lazy employee - he will find an easier way.
6. First Law of Lab Work:
A hot flask looks exactly the same as a cold flask.
7. Fingale's eighth rule:
Teamwork is very important. It allows you to lay the blame on someone else.
8. Lerman's corollary:
You will always be short of either time or money.
9. Law of Errors:
With any sequence of calculations, errors will start to show up at the end that opposes the beginning of the check.
10. Murphy's Law of Scientific Research:
You can always do enough research in defence of your theory.
11. Edington's Theory:
The number of hypotheses explaining a given phenomenon is inversely proportional to the amount of knowledge about it.
12. Holt's Law:
All work is easy to a man who does not have to do it.
13. J.B. Shaw's Law: He who can, does. He who cannot - teaches.
Student's Addendum: He who cannot teach - teaches how to teach.
14. Army axiom:
Any order that can be misunderstood is misunderstood.
15. Zimmerga's Law of Voluntary Labour:
People agree to do a job of any difficulty when it is no longer necessary.
16. Neisdr's Law:
You can make a defense against a fool, but only against the uninventive.
17. Ettore's observation:
The neighbouring queue always moves faster.
18. Whitten's Law:
Whenever you cut your nails, you will need them an hour later.
19. Jones's Law of Zoos and Museums:
The most interesting exhibit doesn't have a nameplate.
20. Levy's Eighth Law:
No talent can overcome a predilection for detail.
21. Segal's Law:
A man with one watch knows firmly what time it is. A man who has more than one watch is not sure of anything.
22. Richard's Rule of Interdependence:
What you keep long enough you can throw away. Once you throw something away, you will need it.
23. Bub's Law:
What you lose is always found in your last pocket.
24. Nature's law of willfulness:
You can't tell in advance correctly which side of a sandwich to butter.
25. The Sausage Principle:
Those who love sausage and respect the law should not see both done.
26. Watergate Principle:
Government corruption is always reported in the past tense.
27. The Alinsky Principle:
The most highly moral are usually those who are furthest from solving problems.
28. Hongren's observation:
Among economists, the real world is often considered a special case.
29. O'Brien's Law:
Nothing gets done for reasonable reasons.
30. Harrisson's Postulate:
For every action there is an equal counter-criticism to it.
31. Rogers' Rule:
A project will only be accepted when none of the committee members can be blamed if it fails, but if it succeeds, everyone can claim encouragement.
32. Drew's Law of Professional Practice:
Whoever pays the least, complains the most.
33. Hardin's Law:
Never manage to do one thing alone.
34. The timing rule for a project:
The first 90% of the job takes 10% of the time and the last 10% takes the remaining 90% of the time.
35. Van Rooy's Law:
An unbreakable toy is useful for breaking others with it.
36. Law of Searching:
Start your search from the most inopportune place.
37. The Rule of Mars:
The expert is anyone from outside our town.
38. Meader's Law:
Whatever happened to you has already happened to someone you know, only it was worse.
39. Flagg's Law:
Come a knock on wood, you discover that the world is made up of aluminium and plastic.
40. Banana Principle:
If you bought unripe bananas, there will be none left by the time they ripen. If you bought them ripe, the bananas will spoil before they are eaten.
The horror... I'd rather have a Hot Dog...
Lullaby
Good night