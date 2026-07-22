Interesting and Humour - page 1767

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Yoschik:
It's good that there's always someone who knows what's really good and pats on the head of those who have the same opinion as him, a sensible opinion.

Hello, soft-warm. Look what's happening on the Maidan:


 
alexx_v:

Hello, soft-warm. Look what's happening on the Maidan:


Whoa, whoa, whoa, who's that in the mask?
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Yoschik:
Whoa, whoa, whoa, who's that in the mask?
You think it's Klitschko? I don't know who the prick is in the make-up.
 
alexx_v:
You think Klitschko? I don't know who the prick is in the make-up.
You're asking me?! You know everything, you tell me.
 
 
alexx_v:
You think Klitschko? I don't know who the prick is in the make-up.
What are you doing? Can't you make it up? )) Maybe it's Rustam )) ?
 
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Yoschik:
What are you hangin' on about? )) maybe it's Rustam )) ?
No, Rust could not. He said in Russian in white letters that he bought tickets to Kyiv, but whether he will get there is very doubtful. So most likely Klitschko did it.
 
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