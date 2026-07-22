Interesting and Humour - page 1767
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It's good that there's always someone who knows what's really good and pats on the head of those who have the same opinion as him, a sensible opinion.
Hello, soft-warm. Look what's happening on the Maidan:
Hello, soft-warm. Look what's happening on the Maidan:
Whoa, whoa, whoa, who's that in the mask?
You think Klitschko? I don't know who the prick is in the make-up.
You think Klitschko? I don't know who the prick is in the make-up.
What are you hangin' on about? )) maybe it's Rustam )) ?