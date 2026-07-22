Interesting and Humour - page 3454

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Потребляет ли энергию зарядка в розетке, если прибор не подключен
Потребляет ли энергию зарядка в розетке, если прибор не подключен
  • Артём Суровцев
  • www.iphones.ru
Чем грозит невыключенное устройство.
 

Trump won the election thanks to scientists and Big Data

Asensational study was published by the Swiss magazine Das Magazin. The piece claims that scientists, Big Data and the latest technology ensured Donald Trump's election victory.



 
Server Muradasilov:
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Wear is wear and tear, but did they take transients into account when disconnecting the charger?

 

I have one more point of interest.

When I load a new version of an EA into the terminal on the VPS, change its parameters, etc., I get the feeling that a broker is watching me.

Does anyone else have this feeling?

 

Gold sales machine

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Wear is wear and tear, but did they take transients into account when disconnecting the charger?

I don't know )
 
 
Vladimir Tkach:

Wear is wear and tear, but did they take transients into account when disconnecting the charger?

Probably not. The article doesn't say anything about that, which is not surprising - not every user is aware of the transients that occur when the device is switched on.
 
Server Muradasilov:

Gold sales machine

 

Дмитрий:

Boyarka24 vending machines

Not gold, but you can get gold too :)

Боярышник и лосьоны заняли пятую часть алкогольного рынка России
Боярышник и лосьоны заняли пятую часть алкогольного рынка России
  • 2016.11.30
  • Александр Кряжев / РИА Новости
  • lenta.ru
Спиртосодержащие лекарства и парфюмерные лосьоны, которые население употребляет не по назначению, занимают до 20 процентов алкогольного рынка России. Об этом в среду, 30 ноября, заявил вице-премьер Александр Хлопонин, передает Rambler News Service. Проблема потребления россиянами спиртосодержащих жидкостей двойного назначения остается...
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