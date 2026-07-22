Interesting and Humour - page 3454
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Trump won the election thanks to scientists and Big Data
Asensational study was published by the Swiss magazine Das Magazin. The piece claims that scientists, Big Data and the latest technology ensured Donald Trump's election victory.
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Wear is wear and tear, but did they take transients into account when disconnecting the charger?
I have one more point of interest.
When I load a new version of an EA into the terminal on the VPS, change its parameters, etc., I get the feeling that a broker is watching me.
Does anyone else have this feeling?
Gold sales machine
Wear is wear and tear, but did they take transients into account when disconnecting the charger?
Wear is wear and tear, but did they take transients into account when disconnecting the charger?
Gold sales machine
Дмитрий:
Boyarka24 vending machines
Not gold, but you can get gold too :)