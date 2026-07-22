Interesting and Humour - page 3678

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

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Newland Forest - turns out to be a lot like the Murmansk Forest.

And they lied that they have roads and we only have directions... They lied that even in the forests all their roads and even paths are paved...
 
Alexey Viktorov:
They lied that they have roads and we only have directions... They lied that all their roads and even paths in the forests are paved with asphalt...

I don't know - the path is really not paved, maybe they have sensors for irrigation and plastic foliage, while we have no irrigation or sensors - but there is no plastic either.

And you have to hand it to them, they are more respectful of nature.
 
 
Дмитрий:


eye-opening crescent wrench

I don't want to touch the subject too much, but the Murom forests aren't that close to the point where the poster is set up.

Or maybe Dimon is hinting transparently at the professional landscaping of central Europe, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Dispel any doubts.

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

I don't want to touch the subject too much, but the Murom forests aren't that close to the point where the poster is set up.

Or maybe Dimon is hinting transparently at the professional landscaping of central Europe, Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Clarify doubts.

whatever) if the cirrus clouds are to the left of the wind direction, it is highly probable that a warm front will overtake the observer, resulting in a period of heavy rainfall.
 

Three or four months and then again:

 
Andrey_Rogachev:

Three to four months and then again:

On packets of tobacco - a good picture would be an advertisement...

By the way, why is there nothing like this on alcoholic beverages, in general, for the sake of fairness, you should draw something there as well!

Let's say - depict a very repulsive image, I will not post the most horrific and disgusting ones here.

Well, here's a great commercial!


 

Or a great screenshot like this! It would be great if it would pop up right on the cheque automatically!

I wonder why it hasn't occurred to me until now...


 

From Facebook (a letter to me in my personal email):
"I downloaded and installed Metatrader. Can you explain - how to use it?"

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