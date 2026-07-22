Interesting and Humour - page 4173
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Why not, I wrote demanding an apology. I have been waiting for an apology for a year now.
Score!
Yura, I have my doubts... Why did San Sanych so categorically refuse to write a paper saying that he did not sponsor terrorism and was not acquainted with Bin Laden, Carlos and other characters? Oh, it is not for nothing, I feel my heart )) Not so simple our San Sanych!
I would also not sign anything, I would close the account, tell the bank to fuck off and open an account with another bank.
And if everyone did so, the bank would not be so suspicious when there were 3 clients left to be serviced.
You would not believe the 90s, a very nice bank had three major clients.
They took a loan almost every month, the dough - namely, the dough still worked there, but they were experienced - made in the Soviet Union, put their feet up on the table, did nothing, and waited for the end of the month.
The dough was so scary, you can't even imagine what their salaries were! I'll write you in person
You have this perception of the digital economy because you have probably never submitted any reports to the STI, MedStrakh, FIU, etc. When I remember the 90s and 00s, my hair stands on end. What did it cost to pay for housing and utilities in those years? Compare that with what we have now - not just "heaven and earth", but an abyss. Naturally, there are anomalies because someone at some point did not work properly.
I have also encountered the absurd: once, bailiffs seized a credit card (surreptitiously) through which I paid off a loan. When the next payment deadline came up, I deposited the required amount on the card and forgot about it. ..... A couple of days later, I receive a text message saying that my loan is overdue. I also wanted to deposit the same amount directly into the account at the bank's cash desk, so that the payment could be completed. It turns out that, even if I pay cash in hand, the money is still credited to the card, before it is transferred to the credit account. Here we are. Naturally, fines and penalties for arrears were assessed to me before the payment was made. I had to use third parties to repay the payment, penalties and fines. I put some more money on my card so I would have enough to execute the bailiff's order and thought my problems were over. But no. .... Eventually, I closed everything and now use my spouse's card.
What does this have to do with the digital economy?
What does it have to do with it? If I didn't have a card, I wouldn't have the repayment headache.
But that's not all with cards.
There's such a thing as "investigative reporting." On TV: cameras catch the bad guy, one time and they catch him.
But this is part of the truth. You can glue on a moustache, blindfold, or, at the very least, wear a Georgian cap. You could change your appearance.
What's almost impossible to change, though, are habits: type of transport, manufacturer of suits, shoes, preferred food ..... EVERYTHING THAT CAN BE TRACED BACK TO THE CARD. If you add the location of the phone to this, then there will be a complete identification of the individual, and the person will not be able to change anything at will, except a little thing - a Georgian cap for a sombrero.
You are all naive here.... democrats....
What do you mean? If you didn't have a card, you wouldn't have the headache of repaying the loan.
But that's not all with cards.
There is such a thing as "operative investigation". On TV: cameras catch the bad guy, one time and they catch him.
But this is part of the truth. You can glue on a moustache, blindfold, or, at the very least, wear a Georgian cap. You could change your appearance.
What's almost impossible to change, though, are habits: type of transport, manufacturer of suits, shoes, preferred food ..... EVERYTHING THAT CAN BE TRACED BACK TO THE CARD. If you add the location of the phone to this, then there will be a complete identification of the individual, and the person will not be able to change anything at will, except a little thing - a Georgian cap for a sombrero.
You are all naive here.... democrats....
>You can glue on a mustache, blindfold, at the very least wear a Georgian cap. In short, change your appearance.
that makes sense.
SanSanych, you look like you served in the intelligence service!
I would add that you need to get rid of your smartphone and even your regular phone, and of course disconnect your home computer from the internet.
Leaving traces in the form of electronic transactions is like a spy going out in the street and shouting "I am a spy".
Instead of taking out loans and overpaying the banks, it's better to drain the money on the forex market ))))))))
The conversation with banks is simple - if the bank is not customer-oriented, then you should move to another bank in yoni
Throw away the smartphone, even the regular phone, and of course disconnect the home computer from the Internet.
Leaving traces in the form of electronic transactions is like a spy going out in the street and shouting "I am a spy".
All you need to do is not write personal data about yourself, use VPN/Tor, follow basic security rules,
cut off telemetry, check your firewall or iptables...
and a regular phone has the advantage of having longer battery life
It is enough not to write personal data about yourself, use VPN/torrent, follow basic security rules,
cut off telemetry, check your firewall or iptables...
and a regular phone has the advantage of having longer battery life...
That's right, and the most important thing is to get a biometric passport as soon as possible)