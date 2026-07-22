Interesting and Humour - page 3458

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СанСаныч Фоменко:

They refer to the UN. As I understand it, they are talking about the consolidated budget of all levels, while usually they write about the share of the federal budget.

Still: is this "interesting" or "humour"?

Yeah. Got a picture for 2008. GDP components: extractive industries 9%, education 3%.

It's neither interesting nor humorous, but as they say somewhere in Tibet - "all you see is an illusion".

 
Russia has created a programming language for gopniks and "real guys" (:
В России создали язык программирования для гопников и «реальных пацанов» - Технологии onliner.by
В России создали язык программирования для гопников и «реальных пацанов» - Технологии onliner.by
  • tech.onliner.by
Чтобы дать возможность людям с низким социальным статусом влиться в общество и научиться программировать, студенты питерского колледжа разработали язык программирования, понятный гопникам и реальным пацанам. Как пишет TJournal, представили его еще 5 декабря, но медийную популярность он получил только к концу недели.
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Russia has created a programming language for gopniks and "real guys" (:

The world's first scripting language

for the chaps and the real guys.

Crawled under the table laughing. I am typing with one hand. I'm holding my stomach with the other, so I don't burst out laughing)))

[Deleted]  

В создании языка авторы старались придерживаться хоть какой-то логики: «Например, в методах „create“ у нас обозначен как „намутить“, или, например, „document“ — „ксива“ и так далее».

Knives in O.by catalogue

"Knives! :)

 
 

Yakutsk. A child on a swing. It's -45 outside.



https://www.gismeteo.ru/weather-yakutsk-4039/

 


lazy dumplings )

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:


lazy dumplings )

So does he eat them or does he make them?
 
Vladimir Tkach:
So does he eat them or does he make them?
Both. The process is streamlined, eliminating unnecessary operations.
 
A scythe, a scythe, a scythe.
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