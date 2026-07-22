Interesting and Humour - page 3458
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They refer to the UN. As I understand it, they are talking about the consolidated budget of all levels, while usually they write about the share of the federal budget.
Still: is this "interesting" or "humour"?
Yeah. Got a picture for 2008. GDP components: extractive industries 9%, education 3%.
It's neither interesting nor humorous, but as they say somewhere in Tibet - "all you see is an illusion".
Russia has created a programming language for gopniks and "real guys" (:
for the chaps and the real guys.
Crawled under the table laughing. I am typing with one hand. I'm holding my stomach with the other, so I don't burst out laughing)))
В создании языка авторы старались придерживаться хоть какой-то логики: «Например, в методах „create“ у нас обозначен как „намутить“, или, например, „document“ — „ксива“ и так далее».
Knives in O.by catalogue
"Knives! :)
Yakutsk. A child on a swing. It's -45 outside.
https://www.gismeteo.ru/weather-yakutsk-4039/
lazy dumplings )
lazy dumplings )
So does he eat them or does he make them?