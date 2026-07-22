Interesting and Humour - page 3117
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What was that just now - the market got wet? ;-)
It just went in the right direction))
It was good news)
What was that now - did the market mothball? ;-)
I've got better :))))))))))
And it didn't seem to be anything...
Who are you talking about? I personally mean the blogger from the link I posted on the previous page.
What was that now - a market moth? ;-)
Unemployment and nonfarms in the US
I have better :))))))))))
And it didn't seem to be anything...
It's been there, it's been there. some have made good money and some have lost good money))))
I have better :))))))))))
And it didn't seem to be anything...
Only management is unprofitable, everything else is another conspiracy by overseas economists. The currency bubble is inflated and this is how they want to relieve the pressure.
The whole problem is non-cash payments. The money seems to be in the accounts, but the bank does not really have that kind of cash. But the funny thing is, banks are petty, there are whole states bloated.
You probably have no economic background?
http://www.mk.ru/politics/2016/07/07/putin-podpisal-paket-yarovoy-dopolniv-ego-ekstrennymi-porucheniyami.html
As expected, President Putin has signed the so-called "Yarovaya anti-terrorist package" of two laws. The answer to the question as to which of the criminal and administrative measures proposed in the package are actually intended to help combat the terrorist threat, and which are dictated by the fear of "colour revolutions", the public will receive in the near future. But the way in which the two laws, approved by parliament at the end of the spring session, have been adopted can already be called unprecedented.
is it just me, or does this not help in any way against the terrorist threat?
It seems to me that all this is written solely in the interests of suppressing the sentiments of those who want to "live differently".