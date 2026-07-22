Interesting and Humour - page 833

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Also hilarious.

 
Meanwhile in Russia.
 
 
 
Integer:

Servo machines and AVR controller

...

It lacks realism. )) This one's cooler:



 
Best photos of Russia 2012
Best of Russia 2012 photo project has captured a year of life in Russia in the brightest and most extraordinary photographs created by its inhabitants.
Organised in 2008 by Winzavod Centre for Contemporary Art, Best of Russia is a large-scale photo project which covers all regions of the country. The annual competition is open to any citizen of the country with a passion for photography, whether professional or amateur. The only condition is that the photos must be taken in Russia. The winning photographs are a representation of how our country is seen by its inhabitants.
In 2012 the jury has selected 294 winners, which you can find on the competition website. Here are 40 of the most interesting according to the editorial team.
 

3970 ! ))

 
 

Find the 7 differences

 
Mischek:

Find the 7 differences


1) The chandelier has a different number of danglers.

2) there is no 1 leg of the sofa

3) the picture on the right shows a thinner pattern on the tights

4) picture on the right - one of the door sprues is not displayed

5) bra strap

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