Interesting and Humour - page 833
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Also hilarious.
Servo machines and AVR controller
...
It lacks realism. )) This one's cooler:
3970 ! ))
Find the 7 differences
Find the 7 differences
1) The chandelier has a different number of danglers.
2) there is no 1 leg of the sofa
3) the picture on the right shows a thinner pattern on the tights
4) picture on the right - one of the door sprues is not displayed
5) bra strap