Interesting and Humour - page 621

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Mischek:

At the last moment I thought so =) too many items and in and what (hammer - egg brick - light bulb) and all in slow motion, it seemed strange, it would be dumb to lay out how a sledgehammer smashes an egg =))
 
TheXpert:

Interest for.

That's more visual :)


 
Yeah, that's better.
 
TheXpert:
Yeah, that's better.

Thanks for the tool by the way. )) I use Google's tools quite a lot, but I've never come across this one. ))

Below are popular requests for shares:

 

And don't suffer!


Timetable

 

.SET UP

 
Mischek:

.SET UP

Is this the virus that bajou your car?
 
Zeleniy:
Is this the virus that baited your car?
You're the virus.
 

Then I'll advertise my relatives too.


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