Interesting and Humour - page 621
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Interest for.
http://www.google.com/trends/explore#q=metatrader4
http://www.google.com/trends/explore#q=metatrader5
http://www.google.com/trends/explore#q=trading
Interest for.
That's more visual :)
Yeah, that's better.
Thanks for the tool by the way. )) I use Google's tools quite a lot, but I've never come across this one. ))
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Is this the virus that baited your car?
Then I'll advertise my relatives too.