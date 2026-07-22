Interesting and Humour - page 4382
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These geese are bullshit. But to grab solid X-rays for a few months while you fly, and there, practically the same X-rays, is very serious.
Friends ("I believe friends rocket caravans will carry us forward from star to star...")!
Spaceships for interplanetary flights of humans should have very heavy radiation shielding around the living modules, i.e. such ships themselves would be very heavy. Such units can be assembled only in an orbit, preferably near the Moon, which I will now explain.
(1) the ship should be reusable, otherwise the program of interplanetary flights will be unrealistically expensive; (2) the flight far away, to reduce its time we need constantly working powerful engines, which can be based only on nuclear reactors (which will be used to heat up working bodies), which will also require additional protection and give + new kg. It is clear that to assemble such a mega object with tons of uranium and plutonium (and a reactor must be light and, hence, "fast", i.e. at fast neutrons) on board one should be in a near-lunar orbit (it will fall to the Moon), and to start up to the planets from that orbit is easier.
Such a project is beyond the power of any state, much less a private company. For its realization it is necessary to unite the efforts of all highly developed states.
you think so because there are engineers who have solved this problem and you don't see the losses and distortions.
"If a man doesn't drink or smoke, you begin to wonder if he's a bastard"
Chekhov
No one is going anywhere and they can't.
If you want to think about it, find a melting table of metals.
Add to that the very strong radiation.
Out there (space, if there is such a thing) no living organism could survive.
And don't forget that the ship is flying at breakneck speed.
It's like being hit by a flame torch.
And anyway :
It is called differently because it is not teleportation. Radio and television are all about data transmission, with a huge amount of loss and distortion.
Anything extra can be shielded and you can fly anywhere you want on a Searle disc
it would be strange if everything was so limited in space, there's no limit to what you want.microdevices travel to other planets.
Anything unnecessary can be shielded and fly on a Searle drive wherever you want to go
it would be strange if everything was so limited in space, there should be no limit to what you want.Microdobs travel to other planets, too.
And anyway, "flying somewhere" is about to sound ridiculous.
Remember "Kin-dza-dza" - press a button and you're done, the main thing is to know the number of the galaxy.
And anyway, to "fly" somewhere will soon sound ridiculous.
Remember "Kin-dza-dza" - push the button and it's done, the main thing is to know the number of the galaxy.
well, i agree in principle, otherwise why evolve at all?
And anyway, to "fly" somewhere will soon sound ridiculous.
Remember "Kin-dza-dza" - (1) press the button and it's done, the main thing is to know the number of the galaxy.
There used to be a hooligan song like that ("the electricity will plough and sow, the electricity will come out of the ground"), the lyrics were: "Press the button and you're in a restaurant, press the button and the rum is in the glass, press the button and you're crawling home, and your wife is waiting with an electric poker at home".
There used to be a hooligan song ("Electricity will plough and sow, electricity will get us everything"), the lyrics were: "Press the button and you're in the restaurant, press the button and rum is in the glass, press the button and you're crawling home, and your wife is waiting with an electric poker at home".
Push the button, chick-chick-chick a bottle of sausage,
press the button, chick-chick-chick, and you're already slanted.
Push the button, chick-chick-chick a bottle of sausage,
push the button, chirp, chirp, chirp, and you're a squint.