Interesting and Humour - page 2284
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But a politician!
The girl who turned down young Roman Abramovich has not turned anyone down since, just in case
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Good morning
4, 1, 3, 2
if it's from right to left, then 4,3,3,1.
But a politician!
We laughed about ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2293..........а the bears really went:
whose right, and why two threes?
aah.
I see :)
Yeah, that's about right.