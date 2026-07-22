Interesting and Humour - page 2284

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decanium:

But a politician!

4, 1, 3, 2
 

The girl who turned down young Roman Abramovich has not turned anyone down since, just in case

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Good morning

 
joo:
4, 1, 3, 2
if it is from right to left, 4,3,3,1
 
sergeev:
if it's from right to left, then 4,3,3,1.
from whose right, and why two 3s?
as read from left to right. 1, 2, 3, 4.
my rating is 4, 1, 3, 2 in descending order of attractiveness. :)
 
decanium:

But a politician!

The two right-wingers are silicon
 
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Дяденька, дай спутник погонять!
Дяденька, дай спутник погонять!
  • 2014.05.17
  • burivykh
  • burivykh.livejournal.com
Классная новость: проект перезапуска ISEE-3 собрал запрошенную сумму. Но обо всём по порядку. Когда-то, 36 лет назад, NASA запустило зонд ISEE-3 (International Sun/Earth Explorer 3). Сначала (это была его исходная миссия) он вышел на околосолнечную орбиту рядом с точкой Лагранжа L1 системы Солнце-Земля, потом (вторая миссия, к которой его...
 

We laughed about ithttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2293..........а the bears really went:

 
joo:
whose right, and why two threes?
as read from left to right. 1, 2, 3, 4.
my rating is 4, 1, 3, 2 in descending order of attractiveness. :)

aah.

I see :)

Yeah, that's about right.

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