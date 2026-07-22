Interesting and Humour - page 3733

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Aleksey Levashov:

Stephen King horrors ))))))
 
transcendreamer:

Stephen King horrors ))))))
Exactly. And for more horror the author of the text writes: "a very dead rabbit". Apparently the author is familiar with dead rabbits, but not very.
 
 
 
 
Roman Vashchilin:
There was a groom at the bridal fair).
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
Are you referring to the poverty in Liverpool's slums?
Any of our beggars would gladly trade their geo-position for Greenwich
What difference does it make, but the rubbish dumps are better...
The roads and parks are neater and the allowance is bigger than the minimum pension :) 9,000 rubles - 4700 rubles for utilities.


You don't pay more than 22% of your pension for utilities. Anything above that is subsidised. I agree, it is not much, but you have to be precise nevertheless. Not everyone will agree to swap their homeland for a well-fed trough. Would you trade your sick mother for a healthy one? Is it better to live with a healthy, albeit alien, mother?
 
khorosh:
No one pays more than 22% of their pension for utilities. Anything more than that is compensated by a subsidy. I agree, it's not much, but you have to be precise nevertheless. Not everyone will agree to swap their homeland for a well-fed trough. Would you trade your sick mother for a healthy one? Is it better to live with a healthy, albeit alien, mother?


Don't confuse God's gift with an egg. The homeland is not the same thing (although some are trying to rub it in our heads), and you should not bring your relatives into the mix.

And patriotism in general is a mental illness.

 

Summer is coming!

Summer is coming

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:


Don't confuse the gift of God with the egg. The homeland is not the same as the state (although some are steadily trying to rub it in), and certainly don't bring your relatives into the mix.

And patriotism in general is a mental illness.

With such outlook you would not have defended the Motherland in 41, why, because patriotism is a mental illness. And you would have surrendered straight away. As some people joke, it would be a war sooner to surrender.
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