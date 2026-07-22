Interesting and Humour - page 3733
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Stephen King horrors ))))))
Stephen King horrors ))))))
Are you referring to the poverty in Liverpool's slums?
No one pays more than 22% of their pension for utilities. Anything more than that is compensated by a subsidy. I agree, it's not much, but you have to be precise nevertheless. Not everyone will agree to swap their homeland for a well-fed trough. Would you trade your sick mother for a healthy one? Is it better to live with a healthy, albeit alien, mother?
Don't confuse God's gift with an egg. The homeland is not the same thing (although some are trying to rub it in our heads), and you should not bring your relatives into the mix.
And patriotism in general is a mental illness.
Summer is coming!
Don't confuse the gift of God with the egg. The homeland is not the same as the state (although some are steadily trying to rub it in), and certainly don't bring your relatives into the mix.
And patriotism in general is a mental illness.