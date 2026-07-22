Interesting and Humour - page 2724
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I'm aware of what's out there, there was a link below which is clearly visible
the post was as follows:
for those who are curious, "What's in there?"http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1170218.html
the original post was supposed to read like this:
and you ruined it by deleting the auto link in your pocket.
Well, there you go again with invisible text that is not linked to. But for such cases, the forum itself reads out the text of the link and attaches the link at the bottom. This very link attached by the forum is not transmitted in the pocket.
the link is at the bottom, why insert a link when it will appear below?
the original post was supposed to read like this:
and you ruined it by deleting the auto link in your pocket.
you could, of course, do it this way:
for those who are curious, "What's in there?"
But then the link would have been lost too, and it's still there.
and hidden text is not forbidden
Please contact Service Desk with a suggestion to improve the pocket.
It's a pain, it's not my fault.
Here, look, if the post is written correctly, it will fit in the pocket correctly too:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Forum, errors working on Windows 10. Microsoft Edge browser.
Karputov Vladimir, 2015.08.01 18:58
Created question on Microsoft Community forum about issue with not processing "Enter" key press in Microsoft Edge. I will wait for the answer.
Note that after the text "Created in forum..." a link is inserted through a pocket, and all because the link was originally inserted correctly.
So don't blame others if you yourself don't insert links correctly.
See, if the post is written correctly, the link will also be inserted correctly in the pocket:
Note that after the text "Created on the forum..." a link is inserted through the pocket, and that's because the link was originally inserted correctly.
So don't blame others if you don't insert the link correctly yourself.
The part (I don't remember its name) that follows the post (the description of the link) gets lost.
It was it (not the link in white) that played a role in my post, but someone took it and shamelessly erased it by pasting it out of his pocket.
So don't blame others if you don't insert links correctly.
I'm just using the features of the forum
It's up to the author to decide how, to whom and what to put what in )
the link was visible in the original post.