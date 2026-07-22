Interesting and Humour - page 2724

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I'm aware of what's out there, there was a link below which is clearly visible

the post was as follows:

for those who are curious, "What's in there?"

http://www.yaplakal.com/forum2/topic1170218.html
Well, here we go again with an invisible text that is not framed as a link. But in such cases, the forum itself reads the link from the text and attaches the link at the bottom. This link, which is attached by the forum, is not transferred to the pocket.
 

the original post was supposed to read like this:

and you ruined it by deleting the auto link in your pocket.

 
Karputov Vladimir:
Well, there you go again with invisible text that is not linked to. But for such cases, the forum itself reads out the text of the link and attaches the link at the bottom. This very link attached by the forum is not transmitted in the pocket.

the link is at the bottom, why insert a link when it will appear below?

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

the original post was supposed to read like this:

and you ruined it by deleting the auto link in your pocket.

Please contact servicedesk with a suggestion to improve the pocket.
 

you could, of course, do it this way:

for those who are curious, "What's in there?"

Обзор Windows 10: креативная импотенция Microsoft - ЯПлакалъ
  • Coltz
  • www.yaplakal.com
Для простых людей выход новой версии Windows – новость как минимум любопытная. Даже им интересно узнать, что там на этот раз придумала Microsoft. В свою очередь, для компьютерных энтузиастов масштабное обновление «операционки» и вовсе сродни настоящему празднику. Когда-то в рядах таких энтузиастов был и я. Новая система всегда была для меня...
 

But then the link would have been lost too, and it's still there.

and hidden text is not forbidden

 
Karputov Vladimir:
Please contact Service Desk with a suggestion to improve the pocket.
It's a pain in the ass, it's not my fault.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
It's a pain, it's not my fault.

Here, look, if the post is written correctly, it will fit in the pocket correctly too:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Forum, errors working on Windows 10. Microsoft Edge browser.

Karputov Vladimir, 2015.08.01 18:58

Created question on Microsoft Community forum about issue with not processing "Enter" key press in Microsoft Edge. I will wait for the answer.


Note that after the text "Created in forum..." a link is inserted through a pocket, and all because the link was originally inserted correctly.

So don't blame others if you yourself don't insert links correctly.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

See, if the post is written correctly, the link will also be inserted correctly in the pocket:


Note that after the text "Created on the forum..." a link is inserted through the pocket, and that's because the link was originally inserted correctly.

So don't blame others if you don't insert the link correctly yourself.

The part (I don't remember its name) that follows the post (the description of the link) gets lost.

It was it (not the link in white) that played a role in my post, but someone took it and shamelessly erased it by pasting it out of his pocket.

 
Karputov Vladimir:

So don't blame others if you don't insert links correctly.

I'm just using the features of the forum

It's up to the author to decide how, to whom and what to put what in )

the link was visible in the original post.

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