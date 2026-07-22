Interesting and Humour - page 195
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Or they would have decided not to do a second round.
yeah.
Why should they do that? They could have let it go in the second round.
Had they not drawn the Muscovites a rubbish ballot, they would have drawn 30-35, and it would have gone quietly.
It's a clean win
joy of victory
yeah.
Why should they do that? They could have let it go in the second round.
The same thing happened with the Duma elections, and if they had not cheated the Muscovites, they would have drawn 30-35, and it would have gone quietly.
The second round does not blow off steam, on the contrary, it gets hotter.
Now people are unhappy but do not believe that they will change anything.
If they give them a second round, it is more proof that they can do something.
Then passions are running high.
Remember gambling addicts, you sit down at a gambling machine, toss coins, and if they run out, you get up and leave,
But if they get something from the first round, they will not rest until they spend the entire paycheck (or even go into debt).
The people must not be allowed to believe in their power, otherwise they will want all the power.
The second round does not blow off steam, on the contrary, it gets hotter.
Now people are unhappy but do not believe that they will change anything.
If you give them a second round, it is an extra confirmation that they can do something.
Then passions are running high.
Remember gambling addicts, you sit down at a gambling machine, toss coins, and if they run out, you get up and leave,
But if they get something from the first round, they will not rest until they spend their entire salary (or even go into debt).
The people must not be allowed to believe in their power, otherwise they will want all the power.
Taking to the streets is a reaction to a strong lie. A second round is more likely, especially as it is not a 100% risk, Zyuganov will not be elected in the second round. There is no reason for unrest.
It is hard to falsify twice, as soon as the apparatus of power realizes that the authorities at the top have let loose, they will immediately start thinking for their own asses, and then it will be impossible to make them falsify anything, and without that you know you cannot win the second round.
And those who took to the streets can be blocked by riot police and by a counter-exit, like we will defend our choice. They will freeze for a couple of weeks and then it will go away.
ZZZY The technology has been tested in Ukraine, so seek new ways to fight, for which the authorities are not ready, and then maybe things will work out.
ZZZZY In Ukraine, Yulka fixed everything, she led people and blocked everything. If it was not for her Yushchenko would have kept on moping until he would have blown it all. I do not see such a decisive leader here, of course I am not well informed, but the situation can only be changed by decisive action, nothing can be achieved by declarations of disagreement alone.
It is hard to falsify twice, as soon as the apparatus of power realizes that the authorities at the top have let loose, they will immediately start thinking for their own asses, and then it will be impossible to make them falsify anything, and without that you know you cannot win the second round.
And those who took to the streets can be blocked by riot police and by a counter-exit, like we will defend our choice. They'll freeze for a couple of weeks and then it will go away.
ZZZY The technology has been tested in Ukraine, so look for new methods of struggle, for which the authorities are not ready, then maybe something will work out.
No. "And without that, you know you can't win the second round. " . No problem at all. And there's no need for rigging.
The strength of opposition to the protesters must be adequate to the strength of the protest. A strong and brazen lie leads to a stronger protest and consequently to a stronger crackdown, and that is not good for the authorities.
But the situation can only be changed by decisive action; declarations of dissent alone will not achieve anything.