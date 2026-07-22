Interesting and Humour - page 1074
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Spring is coming, make way for spring
... By the way, by the way, bitcoin has already gone to 140.
Suneeek is probably already drinking vodka :)
horse yak
only horse from now on
I didn't know that 10,000 rubles can turn into ....yards so quickly)))
You owe me a cognac :)
Yeah, I'll just close the pose, I have less and less desire to close it every day and let it grow )))