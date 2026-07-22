Interesting and Humour - page 1074

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So there are no clouds in Russia :( Everyone is beautiful there
 

 

 

Spring is coming, make way for spring

 
 
TheXpert:

... By the way, by the way, bitcoin has already gone to 140.

Suneeek is probably already drinking vodka :)

horse yak

only horse from now on

I didn't know that 10,000 rubles can turn into ....yards so quickly)))

 
sanyooooook:
Cognac's on you :)
 
TheXpert:
You owe me a cognac :)
Yeah, I'll just close the pose, I have less and less desire to close it every day and let it grow )))
 
 
sanyooooook:
Yeah, I'll just close the pose, I have less and less desire to close it every day and let it grow )))
better leave the pose for a year and don't look back
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