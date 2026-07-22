Interesting and Humour - page 2010
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No, what do you call all this on your part?
No, what do you call all this on your part?
Genius
Another schizobrazhenie
Of course, it's better to post naked women: you don't have to think about it and the credits roll in.
Of course, it's better to post naked women: you don't have to think about it and the credits roll in.
Following your logic, I have to ask - what's better than posting naked men?
If you need credits, I can transfer them to you through Work.
In fact - there will always be hamsters who think that the FSS bombed houses in Moscow and the CIA destroyed the towers in New York.
You prickly bastard...
Why not make the grout the colour of the tiles? А ? No, man, it's just like a hundred years ago.
Following your logic, I have to ask - is it better to post naked men?
You're a moron. You really are.
Volgograd is part of Russia. There may be people from Volgograd here. But you don't care, you haven't used up your supply of funny pictures.