Interesting and Humour - page 2010

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artmedia70:
No, what do you call all this on your part?
 
artmedia70:
No, what do you call all this on your part?

 
Yoschik:

You prickly bastard...
 
 

Genius

 
Yoschik:
Another schizobrazhenie

Of course, it's better to post naked women: you don't have to think about it and the credits roll in.

 
Contender:

Of course, it's better to post naked women: you don't have to think about it and the credits roll in.

Following your logic, I have to ask - what's better than posting naked men?

If you need credits, I can transfer them to you through Work.

In fact - there will always be hamsters who think that the FSS bombed houses in Moscow and the CIA destroyed the towers in New York.

 
artmedia70:
You prickly bastard...

Why not make the grout the colour of the tiles? А ? No, man, it's just like a hundred years ago.

 
 
Yoschik:

Following your logic, I have to ask - is it better to post naked men?


You're a moron. You really are.

Volgograd is part of Russia. There may be people from Volgograd here. But you don't care, you haven't used up your supply of funny pictures.

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