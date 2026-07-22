Interesting and Humour - page 4573
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What's "nitty-gritty"?
(a) "nibbly" is "nibbly" )
good, fun, awesome, etc. lots of synonyms ))
(nibbling is nibbling))
Good, fun, awesome, etc. Lots of synonyms ))
Nah, when I was a kid, they used to say that a nifty is when you pick it up with both hands, and anything that doesn't close is a nifty.
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My reasoning makes perfect sense. Learn to use your rear-view mirrors. And turning with your indicator on is only a sensible thing to do when you're sure you're not obstructing anyone. But when you're driving in the steppe where there's no one but saigas, turning on the indicator is not a sensible thing to do.
How can you stop someone by turning on your indicator?
Ahh, I get it. By turning on the right, turn left.
By the way, apart from those you see in the mirror, there are other road users. And besides looking in the mirrors, you have to keep the situation in front under control too. The right window is also very important. According to my observations, most of the drivers think that if they drive straight ahead, they have the advantage. Right hand obstruction? No, I haven't heard that.
How can you stop someone by turning on your indicator?
Ahh, I get it. By turning on the right, turn left.
By the way, apart from those you see in the mirror, there are other road users. And besides looking in the mirrors, you have to keep the situation in front under control too. The right window is also very important. According to my observations, most of the drivers think that if they drive straight ahead, they have the advantage. Right hand obstruction? No, I haven't heard that.
Those driving NORMALLY always have the advantage. EXCEPT when crossing the MAIN road.
Those driving NORMALLY always have the advantage. EXCEPT when crossing the MAIN road.
Interference on the right? No, I haven't heard.
This rule does not exist everywhere. For example, there are a lot of Stop All Way intersections in the US. Whoever gets there first, gets through.
And the "Goal, f...pole" myth, too
It was, I've heard.
Yes, and will you yield at the intersection of equivalent roads?
Vladimir, if you want to debate on this subject, read all that has been written about it in the last pages of the thread.
The conversation was about turning on the turn signals on an empty road, in the steppe where there are no people except saigas and on a busy highway when shifting to the next, for example to the left, without looking in the rear-view mirror. You just turn on automatically and go... In what case can you consider an act of rashness?
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