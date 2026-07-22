Interesting and Humour - page 4774

New comment
 

The main reason is herd instinct. One person throws a pack, a rubbish heap grows immediately. You have to grow out of the herd.

But this is no longer Interesting or Humour.

 
khorosh:

Profit has fallen into the net of an experienced angler).

Please write to me in person, I'm an ace at martin) You too, I think there's something to discuss!

 

city of zero


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Just a test, been in a ban for a month. Got an email in the MT5 terminal, tried to reply, didn't work. Test at least in humour.

Update - I see it failed here.


Hi Alexey!!! What for?
Let's discuss in the substantive branches of the trades, there scalps, channel options and other goodies...
Glad to read you.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

The main reason is herd instinct. One person throws a pack, a rubbish heap grows immediately. You have to grow out of the herd.

But that's not Interesting or Humor.

it's not a herd instinct but the theory of "broken glass"))) read it, it's simply explained there)))

 
Iaroslav Chornyi:

It's not herd instinct, it's the "broken glass" theory))) read it, it's simply explained there)))

Pretty much the same thing, whatever you want to call it.

 
Divorced? No, single. I meant alcohol....
 

350-year-old carved Tibetan skull

 

he was throwing rubbish !


 
Incidentally, when Pfizer developed a drug based on sildenafil citrate to normalise heart function, an unexpected side effect occurred in elderly patients. Doctors noticed that patients preferred to lie on their stomachs during examinations and for some reason were terribly embarrassed by the nurses... The drug was quickly renamed 'Viagra'. So it remains to be seen what interesting side effects the new Pfizer vaccine will have 😂
1...476747684769477047714772477347744775477647774778477947804781...4979
New comment