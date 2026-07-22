Interesting and Humour - page 4774
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The main reason is herd instinct. One person throws a pack, a rubbish heap grows immediately. You have to grow out of the herd.
But this is no longer Interesting or Humour.
Profit has fallen into the net of an experienced angler).
Please write to me in person, I'm an ace at martin) You too, I think there's something to discuss!
city of zero
Just a test, been in a ban for a month. Got an email in the MT5 terminal, tried to reply, didn't work. Test at least in humour.
Update - I see it failed here.
The main reason is herd instinct. One person throws a pack, a rubbish heap grows immediately. You have to grow out of the herd.
But that's not Interesting or Humor.
it's not a herd instinct but the theory of "broken glass"))) read it, it's simply explained there)))
It's not herd instinct, it's the "broken glass" theory))) read it, it's simply explained there)))
Pretty much the same thing, whatever you want to call it.
350-year-old carved Tibetan skull
he was throwing rubbish !