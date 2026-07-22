Interesting and Humour - page 970

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And a bit of a laugh ))

 
Mischek:

And a bit of a laugh ))

It's actually a promotional a la viral video.

 
sergeev:

it's actually a promotional a la viral video.


so what?
 
sergeev:

it's actually a promotional a la viral video.


kapek, I watched the video - and have already ordered a hamster like this for my eldest son.

It's viral!!!!!!!!!!

 
Mischek:

Academy Awards in all categories in 2014

Preview, members only, no photocopying allowed, no photography

 
 
i_logic:


You study ways of making a quick score. There are so many of them
 

If they had said 20 million, it would have slipped through

 
Mischek:

If they had said 20 million, it would have slipped through the cracks.

proves once again - that young people either don't watch the news or blindly believe it.
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