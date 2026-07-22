Interesting and Humour - page 199
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It is interesting that these people are not starving, they do not suffer from dystrophy. But they sell themselves for 500 rubles without a problem.
What they lack is a chant such as "Russia Putin Five Hundred Rubles".
But if you ask them how they feel about prostitutes, they would probably stigmatize them.
It is interesting that these people are not starving, they do not suffer from dystrophy. But they sell themselves for 500 rubles without a problem.
What they lack is a chant such as "Russia Putin Five Hundred Rubles".
But if you ask them how they feel about prostitutes, they would probably stigmatize them.
They should be grateful that they pay 500 bucks each, or they would just give an order to go to the factories and say "everyone to the rally", administrative resources.
For that kind of money, 95% of the population of Ukraine will run and do anything!
And Russia too, even if it's for Nelson Mendelu...
And you for 1,000 quid, will you go shouting in support of Yanukovich?
100,000 rallies of $1,000 each = $100,000,000
I would not just go, but I would agitate people too, if only Mr. Prezydent had 100 million less money :)
But seriously, all these rallies do not solve anything, it's all technology 4-5 years old, they cannot change anything, not even the opinion of an ordinary man.
Not to mention any political situation. So my advice is to go to all the rallies where you get paid and take away at least some crumbs from those who screwed you. Take the money and stick to your opinion.
Yes, for that kind of money 95% of the population of Ukraine will run and do whatever it takes!
And Russia too, even if it's for Nelson Mendelu...
So I thought, for fun to hire 20-30 of these men for 500 rubles to gather near the supermarket and let them shout "Demand refill the foam after the beer settling" or "Who does not have a horse, sit on me".
In short, we need to get out of here
Which is worse/more oppressive?
1. Going to a mass gathering for 500 roubles and being on the street for 3-6 hours.
2. Selling your body for 5,000 rubles for 1 hour.
3. Eat dog poo for 50,000 for 2 minutes.
So my advice would be to go to all the rallies where you get paid and take crumbs away from those who screwed you over. Take the money and stick to your opinion.