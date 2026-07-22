Interesting and Humour - page 2524

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artmedia70:
It was just a joke, wasn't it?
So was the previous one just a joke...
 

And this is no longer a joke, but it did make me smile:

On 20 December, Zimbabwe's Environment, Water and Climate Minister Savyor Kasukuwere arrived in Simferopol.
This is the first visit to Crimea by a member of a far-away country's government since the region's reunification with Russia.
Seyvior Kasukuwere made an extremely important statement: "Zimbabwe is ready to share with the republic of Crimea its experience of living under sanctions from the West.

Well, that's a relief - now I am calm about Crimea :-)))

 
VDev:
Hmmm, I need the opposite, from thousands of gifs to create a video, is there such a service or program? My robot can save screenshots in gif format via WindowScreenShot function. Need to make a movie )))

The idea is to use this: UVScreenCamera.

It might be easier to run a bot and directly capture video, edit it, add comments, effects, music, etc. For presentations it's perfect).

 
alexnik:

The alarm clock on the Korean mobile played a strange melody by a French composer.
Nikolai Vasilievich woke up, stretched sweetly on the German bed under the warm Polish blanket. Got up, his feet found soft Czech slippers.
Threw an Italian bathrobe over his shoulders and headed for the bathroom with Finnish plumbing.
Took out a tube with Spanish toothpaste, brushed his teeth with a Swedish toothbrush. Washed, grumbling with the smell of French soap. Shaved with an American razor, applied Polish face gel aftershaving.
Boiled water in a Swedish electric kettle, drank Brazilian coffee with Belgian dark chocolate.
Put on an Italian suit, perfumed with French cologne, left the flat, locking the door with two English locks.
Got into a Japanese car, turned on a Japanese receiver, tuned in to a Europe Plus radio station broadcasting English song.
Drove down Russian road, swearing in Russian , driving around Russian potholes and bumps.
Stopped ata McDonald's on the way, buying twoBig Tastiesand aCoca-Cola.
Got to the office, put the car in a secure car park with Swiss alarms and Canadian video surveillancesystem.
Went up on a Finnish lift, walked into office with sign "MerchandisingDepartment ", turned on Chinese Lenovolaptop with American operatingsystem "Windows", went to internetcreatedby Americans,
entered in English letters web-adr

"WE NOT GIVE THE WEST WORK RUSSIA!"

Let's not politicise the thread...

 
There will now be Sony Glass in addition to Google Glass
Автономный модуль Sony превратит любые очки в Glass
Автономный модуль Sony превратит любые очки в Glass
  • 2014.12.19
  • xakep.ru
Японский производитель электроники Sony, активно проявляющий интерес к виртуальной и дополненной реальности, намерен в течение 2015 года наладить производство гаджета под кодовым названием Single-Lens Display Module, превращающего любые очки в подобие Google Glass. Он представляет собой модуль с вычислительной платформой, проекционным дисплеем...
 
That's hilarious.
Полет британского экипажа на Луну — это не «просто попойка»
Полет британского экипажа на Луну — это не «просто попойка»
  • inosmi.ru
Организаторы высадки британского экипажа на Луну упорно отрицают, что это лишь повод попить пивка в космосе. Проект «Лунная Миссия-1» начали критиковать сразу же после его появления — за то, что его рабочее название на самом деле звучало как «Тур для парней “Луна — 2024”». Астронавт Том Букер (Tom Booker) говорит: «Цель полета исключительно...
 

Somm:


Well done)))

cool!!!

 
He's probably not from around here...

 
Somm:

The idea is to use this: UVScreenCamera.

It might be easier to run a bot and directly capture video, edit it, add comments, effects, music, etc. For presentations it's the best).

You can, but it doesn't work for me. For example, I want to show in accelerated mode the work of the robot in a day. I take a gif 6 times a minute. I get 24*60*6 = 8640 gif files. If the video is 30 fps, the duration will be 04 min. 48 sec, which is great, the viewer won't lose interest.

Probably, you can also convert normal video to frame sparse, but then you can't use the computer when recording, which is not good.

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