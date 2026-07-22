Interesting and Humour - page 2973

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Yuriy Asaulenko:
Minister predicts "dramatic rise in prices" for communications services

What kind of correspondence and content are they going to store there? There is practically no use of SMS and MMS, while WhatsApp, Viber and the like use encryption.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

What kind of correspondence and content are they going to store there? There is practically no one who uses SMS and MMS, while WhatsApp, Viber and the like use encryption.

will store citizens' correspondence and other content. No one cares about your encryption. They do not want to decrypt it, they want to store it.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
will store citizens' correspondence and other content. Nobody cares about your encryption at all. They don't want it decrypted, they want it stored.

That's it, I'm going underground.

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
will store citizens' correspondence and other content. Nobody cares about your encryption at all. They don't want it decrypted, they want it stored.
Back in 2002, I was doing a chat room for an American website. The customer asked to store all the correspondence for 2 years. In the event that the authorities ask for it - to provide.
In RF sites, chat rooms, forums, social networks seems to be obliged to keep six months even if you "as if" deleted these messages. In fact, they are marked as deleted and are not shown to you, but they remain in the database for some time, until the admins or the script cleans them up to free up disk space.
 
elibrarius:
Back in 2002, I did a chat room for an American website. The customer asked for all the correspondence to be stored for 2 years. In case the state authorities asked for it - to be made available.
In Russia, sites, chat rooms, forums, and social networks are supposed to keep them for six months, even if you "sort of" delete these messages. In fact, they are marked as deleted and are not shown to you, but they remain in the database.
We're sort of aware of that.
 
 

 
good morning mug
 
 
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