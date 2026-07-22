Interesting and Humour - page 2973
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Minister predicts "dramatic rise in prices" for communications services
What kind of correspondence and content are they going to store there? There is practically no use of SMS and MMS, while WhatsApp, Viber and the like use encryption.
What kind of correspondence and content are they going to store there? There is practically no one who uses SMS and MMS, while WhatsApp, Viber and the like use encryption.
will store citizens' correspondence and other content. Nobody cares about your encryption at all. They don't want it decrypted, they want it stored.
That's it, I'm going underground.
will store citizens' correspondence and other content. Nobody cares about your encryption at all. They don't want it decrypted, they want it stored.
In RF sites, chat rooms, forums, social networks seems to be obliged to keep six months even if you "as if" deleted these messages. In fact, they are marked as deleted and are not shown to you, but they remain in the database for some time, until the admins or the script cleans them up to free up disk space.
Back in 2002, I did a chat room for an American website. The customer asked for all the correspondence to be stored for 2 years. In case the state authorities asked for it - to be made available.
In Russia, sites, chat rooms, forums, and social networks are supposed to keep them for six months, even if you "sort of" delete these messages. In fact, they are marked as deleted and are not shown to you, but they remain in the database.