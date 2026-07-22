Interesting and Humour - page 1676
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The photo on the four reminds me))
Better unload those wagons once you've unloaded them all - you should be grinning from ear to ear, there's plenty of goodness for everyone.
An android salesman appears in a Japanese department store
You'd better unload those wagons when you've unloaded them all - you should be grinning from ear to ear, there's plenty of goodness for everyone.
The soldier sleeps, the service goes on