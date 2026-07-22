Interesting and Humour - page 272
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https://www.google.ru/ hurry up, the tits aren't enough, they're about to run out.
You have to pull down very slowly to get boobs.
Stole it from social media. I laughed so hard!
It takes seven seconds
for the food to go from your mouth to
stomach. Human hair
can hold 3 kilos. The length of
of a penis is 3 lengths
of the thumb. The thigh is as
strong as cement. A woman's
heart beats more often than
than a man's. Women blink 2
twice as often as men. We
use 300 muscles just
in order to maintain
balance when we're standing.
The girl read the whole thing
text. The guy's still looking
at his thumb.
+18 !
A wild boar rips to shreds a defenceless domestic dog called Tuzik.
Blood guts dismembered, splinters from the kennel, boards from the fence