Interesting and Humour - page 4045

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khorosh:
... What could have been transmitted to the live sharks? The fears of the people in the cinema, while watching the film?
The fears of people (who learned about the dangers of sharks through the film) in the water. After all, the simplest example is that dogs can smell a person who is afraid of them and react accordingly. Sharks have a superb sense of smell... Alternatively, they might pick up the telepathic signal of the brain of a person experiencing fear... There is a good short story by Shackley called "The Smell of Thought".
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Boh :)


Asked him just now, Bog said - this Fedoseyev will answer for Kuzya with a small letter! )) You be careful there...

 
Vitalie Postolache:

And I dream not of the murmur of the spaceport,

Not those icy skies.

I dream of three cans of sour cream

And delicious pork sausage


♪ cool! ♪ )))))

 


The immutability of...

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

If you do investment projects on a regular basis, you should use ProjectExpert. I taught my students how to use it in an hour. Training is built into the programme itself. Using Excel, students calculated two or three projects in a semester, while I had several dozen in a single session.

It's a wonderful thing - you learn a lot about your project. Especially when something needs to be changed, like interest on a loan, taxes .... A completely different understanding of what you are doing.

The result has standard processing - accepted in the credit departments of banks.


Thank you very much for the advice. I hope this is it:https://rutracker.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=2589616

Can you please suggest, if not difficult, which is the best guide to use for a quick start.

Project Expert 7.21 Professional :: RuTracker.org
  • rutracker.org
Автор : 2007 : 7.21.8340 (Jul 24 2007) : Все х32 - Windows 2000, XP, Vista, Win 7. - НЕ РАБОТАЕТ ! : ПОЛНАЯ : Минимальные : только русский : Присутствует : Project Expert: программа для разработки бизнес-планов и анализа инвестиционных проектовProject Expert – инструмент стратегического планирования, который незаменим, когда вы: •...
 
Vitaly Murlenko:

Thank you very much for the advice. I hope this is it:https://rutracker.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=2589616

Can you please suggest, if not difficult, what is the best guide to use for a quick start.


Training in the program itself. One of the modes. From start to finish. Extremely effective.

I can't tell you more specifically, as I haven't used it for many years on my computer, and previously I even made money calculating investment projects.

 

From the marketplace.


I pressed the RU button and got the translation)

What do you mean?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

From the marketplace.


I pressed the RU button and got the translation)

What do you mean?


He means big bucks don't do you any good. A man gets mad.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

From the marketplace.


I pressed the RU button and got the translation)

What does it mean?


mature man; sexually aroused; masculine man; strong man; feeling in the mood to have sex (Quite a common and neutral term in the USA, for both men and women. "I am horny"/I need a man (woman) Zen1)

taboo., colloquially. highly sexually potent; horny

taboo. horny

https://www.multitran.ru/c/m.exe?l1=1&l2=2&s=horny

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

mature man; sexually aroused; masculine man; strong man; feeling in the mood to have sex (Quite a common and neutral term in the USA, for both men and women. "I am horny"/I need a man (woman) Zen1)

taboo., colloquially. highly sexually potent; horny

taboo. horny

https://www.multitran.ru/c/m.exe?l1=1&l2=2&s=horny

I see, I thought the translator mistranslated it to mean that a lot of money will make your wife horny)

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