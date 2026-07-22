Interesting and Humour - page 4045
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
... What could have been transmitted to the live sharks? The fears of the people in the cinema, while watching the film?
Boh :)
Asked him just now, Bog said - this Fedoseyev will answer for Kuzya with a small letter! )) You be careful there...
And I dream not of the murmur of the spaceport,
Not those icy skies.
I dream of three cans of sour cream
And delicious pork sausage
♪ cool! ♪ )))))
The immutability of...
If you do investment projects on a regular basis, you should use ProjectExpert. I taught my students how to use it in an hour. Training is built into the programme itself. Using Excel, students calculated two or three projects in a semester, while I had several dozen in a single session.
It's a wonderful thing - you learn a lot about your project. Especially when something needs to be changed, like interest on a loan, taxes .... A completely different understanding of what you are doing.
The result has standard processing - accepted in the credit departments of banks.
Thank you very much for the advice. I hope this is it:https://rutracker.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=2589616
Can you please suggest, if not difficult, which is the best guide to use for a quick start.
Thank you very much for the advice. I hope this is it:https://rutracker.org/forum/viewtopic.php?t=2589616
Can you please suggest, if not difficult, what is the best guide to use for a quick start.
Training in the program itself. One of the modes. From start to finish. Extremely effective.
I can't tell you more specifically, as I haven't used it for many years on my computer, and previously I even made money calculating investment projects.
From the marketplace.
I pressed the RU button and got the translation)
What do you mean?
From the marketplace.
I pressed the RU button and got the translation)
What do you mean?
He means big bucks don't do you any good. A man gets mad.
From the marketplace.
I pressed the RU button and got the translation)
What does it mean?
mature man; sexually aroused; masculine man; strong man; feeling in the mood to have sex (Quite a common and neutral term in the USA, for both men and women. "I am horny"/I need a man (woman) Zen1)
taboo., colloquially. highly sexually potent; horny
taboo. horny
https://www.multitran.ru/c/m.exe?l1=1&l2=2&s=horny
mature man; sexually aroused; masculine man; strong man; feeling in the mood to have sex (Quite a common and neutral term in the USA, for both men and women. "I am horny"/I need a man (woman) Zen1)
taboo., colloquially. highly sexually potent; horny
taboo. horny
https://www.multitran.ru/c/m.exe?l1=1&l2=2&s=horny
I see, I thought the translator mistranslated it to mean that a lot of money will make your wife horny)