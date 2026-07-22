Interesting and Humour - page 4137
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... Watch...
It's better to watch with the 'Cube in the Cube' voiceover. The LostFilm version doesn't fit the atmosphere - unnatural voices from sitcoms. IMHO, of course.
And here's another from the series: new is well forgotten old).
Somehow)
And here's another from the series: new is well forgotten old).
It's not something you forget. But thanks for the link. I copied the disk to a flash drive and occasionally turn it on in the car. I don't have a lot of video...
But the most, the most
Perhaps I chose the wrong specialisation, I should have gone into law enforcement, like Colonel Zakharchenko, to specialise in the fight against corruption.
What a posh biography, a gold-medal school, three university degrees, a low rank and modest cars.
It seems to me that he will easily make another nine billion if he gives master classes.
Interesting and humorous
this is the bomb ))))))