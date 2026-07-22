Interesting and Humour - page 734

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Mischek:
Fofa
It may be touching, but the overall impression of the story is negative.
 
moskitman:
It may be touching, but the overall impression is negative.
Oh, come on, I didn't write that today.
 
Mischek:
Oh, come on, I didn't write that today.
Full moon. Why'd you post it? Is it interesting or humorous?
 
moskitman:
Full moon. Why'd you post it?
To piss off some dude with wings on a full moon.
 

2 Gy ))

 
Mischek:
To piss off a dude with wings on a full moon
Kettle's boiling. I'll just make a couple of mayonnaise and sausage sandwiches with a fruit tea and you can piss off.
 
 

ITAR TASS))

 

Machine for laying paving tiles:

 
C-4:

Machine for laying paving tiles:

awesome.
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