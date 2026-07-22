Interesting and Humour - page 734
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Fofa
It may be touching, but the overall impression is negative.
Oh, come on, I didn't write that today.
Full moon. Why'd you post it?
2 Gy ))
To piss off a dude with wings on a full moon
ITAR TASS))
Machine for laying paving tiles:
Machine for laying paving tiles: