Interesting and Humour - page 2387
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good morning!
A cunning driver!
In Zimbabwe, a bus driver stopped for a little rest at an illegal bar for a small drink.
At this time, his bus passengers - 20 patients from a mental hospital being transported to Bulawayo from Harare - ran off.
The driver was not confused. He picked up passengers in the right numbers at the nearest stop, promising free fare.
And at the asylum he warned them that the patients were big dreamers. It took the doctors 3 days to figure out the situation.