Interesting and Humour - page 2387

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Good morning!

 
 

A cunning driver!

In Zimbabwe, a bus driver stopped for a little rest at an illegal bar for a small drink.

At this time, his bus passengers - 20 patients from a mental hospital being transported to Bulawayo from Harare - ran off.

The driver was not confused. He picked up passengers in the right numbers at the nearest stop, promising free fare.

And at the asylum he warned them that the patients were big dreamers. It took the doctors 3 days to figure out the situation.

 
 
 
 
sniff
Конопля заставила ученых изменить взгляд на материал для суперконденсаторов
Конопля заставила ученых изменить взгляд на материал для суперконденсаторов
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  • lenta.ru
Канадские инженеры выяснили, что волокна конопли не уступают графену по своей способности накапливать электроэнергию. Ученые предложили изготавливать суперконденсаторы будущего именно из этого растения. Презентация новой технологии пройдет на 248-й конференции Американского химического общества, а кратко о ней сообщается в релизе АХО. В...
 
And it looks like a mini... the old devices are screwed.
Разъём USB Type-C готов к производству :: Overclockers.ru
  • www.overclockers.ru
Межотраслевая группа по продвижению интерфейса USB , что новый разъём USB — Type-C — готов к производству. Спецификации нового разъёма подготовлены в полном объёме и могут быть получены на сайте www.usb.org всеми, кому это нужно. Также новые спецификации переданы в соответствующие группы USB Implementers Forum для разработки программ...
 
 
hole ten ten hole
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