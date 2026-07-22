Interesting and Humour - page 2764

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СМИ: В Китае разработан прототип суперкомпьютера для прогноза стихийных бедствий
  • 2015.10.04
  • russian.rt.com
Прототип разработан в Институте физики атмосферы Китайской академии наук (КАН). Сотрудник института Чжан Минхуа заявил, что «волшебный куб» способен имитировать процессы в атмосфере, океанские течения, геологические...
 
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Технологию, позволяющую "видеть сквозь стены", представили на салоне в Севастополе
Технологию, позволяющую "видеть сквозь стены", представили на салоне в Севастополе
  • tass.ru
СЕВАСТОПОЛЬ, 1 октября. /Корр. ТАСС Янина Васьковская/. Технологию, позволяющую "видеть сквозь стены", представила симферопольская компнаия ЭМИИА на ХI Международном салоне изобретений "Новое время" в Севастополе. "Технология позволяет сканировать передвижение людей, животных, веществ на расстоянии до 50 метров в зависимости от качества стен и...
 
forexman77:

A mind-turning film about other people.

"The meaning of life is in life itself" is, with very few exceptions, the typical answer.
Life is the Circle of Being. The Circle of Being itself is a fall into the Three Unhappy Worlds. Therefore, life as such cannot be the meaning of life itself.
 

any volunteers? )


 
 
Yuriy Khrustalov:

Bondar, a professional.

And the guttering probably wasn't even done, just on paper.

 

This is how unhealthy sensations are born...

Same fence, rear view:

 
https://events.techdays.ru/ImagineCup-2016/
Microsoft Imagine Cup 2016
  • events.techdays.ru
Создавайте успешные игры, в которые будут играть люди во всем мире! У вас есть идея? Тогда собирайте команду и превращайте мечту в реальность! Imagine Cup в категории «Игры» - это международный конкурс среди игр, созданных студентами. Создайте игру, используя Windows Phone, Microsoft Azure и другие технологии, и, возможно, ваша команда попадет...
 
 
http://special.habrahabr.ru/beeline/
На «ты» с Big Data?
На «ты» с Big Data?
  • special.habrahabr.ru
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