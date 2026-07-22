Interesting and Humour - page 2764
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A mind-turning film about other people.
Life is the Circle of Being. The Circle of Being itself is a fall into the Three Unhappy Worlds. Therefore, life as such cannot be the meaning of life itself.
any volunteers? )
Bondar, a professional.
And the guttering probably wasn't even done, just on paper.
This is how unhealthy sensations are born...
Same fence, rear view: