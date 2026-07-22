Interesting and Humour - page 236
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Ahhhh, wrap it up!!!
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That's a scary way to travel. But I know some extremists who'd love to take a boat across the ocean. Or jump from skyscrapers. ))) That's hardcore. I'm too scared to do that kind of thing.
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But I do know some extreme people who are willing to take their yacht across the ocean.
I want to do that too. I also dream of climbing mountains and forests in Argentina.
Mums raising other people's children (14 mums :)