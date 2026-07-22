Interesting and Humour - page 236

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Mischek:
Ahhhh, wrap it up!!!

))))

That's a scary way to travel. But I know some extremists who'd love to take a boat across the ocean. Or jump from skyscrapers. ))) That's hardcore. I'm too scared to do that kind of thing.

 
The smart ones also step on rakes... but only to pick them up off the ground without bending over :) (c?)
 
tol64:

))))

But I do know some extreme people who are willing to take their yacht across the ocean.

I'd like that, too. I also dream of climbing mountains and forests in Argentina.
 
joo:
I want to do that too. I also dream of climbing mountains and forests in Argentina.
Dreams can only come true if you keep at it, except, of course, if you're just lucky. )) So I wish all explorers (in the true sense) never rest on their laurels and nature will surely make a present for their efforts in the form of dreams come true.
 

 
Mischek:
))))))) Bears. Now, where do you find all this stuff? Almost fell off my chair. )))
 
 
 
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