Interesting and Humour - page 2895

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Без лимита: как частный трейдер наторговал валютой на 42 млрд руб.
Без лимита: как частный трейдер наторговал валютой на 42 млрд руб.
  • www.rbc.ru
Начинающий частный трейдер из Казани в последний торговый день прошлого года умудрился провести сделки с валютой на бирже на 42 млрд руб, имея на счету всего 5,5 млн руб. и полностью разориться. Как это могло случиться? В последний торговый день 2015 года, 30 декабря, на валютном рынке российской биржи объем торгов по доллару составил 296 млрд...
 
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Выращены кристаллы для гибких электронных устройств
Выращены кристаллы для гибких электронных устройств
  • 2016.02.04
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Российские исследователи разработали технологию выращивания органических полупроводниковых кристаллов, которые  можно будет использовать в гибких электронных устройствах. Весь мир с нетерпением ожидает, когда появятся по-настоящему гибкие электронные устройства, которые приведут к революции в дизайне компьютеров и мобильных устройств. Одним...
 
 
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Коннектно-штекерный пост
Коннектно-штекерный пост
  • fishki.net
Добавляем свои. Можно с названием/назначением. Можно с распиновкой. Распиновка разьемов дополнительного питания: АТХ разъёмы, SerialATA. Разъёмы для дополнительного питания...
 
Sergey Gridnev:
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Bummer!!!

It's a total scam.

PS: I typed one post. Why two appear, I don't know. If I try to delete one, they both get deleted. It's a miracle.:)

 
Sergey Gridnev:
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Bummer!!!

Total scam.

 
goman:

Bummer!!!

It's a total scam.

PS: I typed one post. Why two appear, I don't know. If I try to delete one, they both get deleted. It's a miracle.)

I've seen it too.
 
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АНБ США задумалось об опасности квантовых компьютеров
АНБ США задумалось об опасности квантовых компьютеров
  • 2016.02.04
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 4 февраля. INTERFAX.RU - Специалисты по криптографии Агенства национальной безопасности США обеспокоены перспективой появления работающих квантовых компьютеров, пишет сайт N+1. По мнению АНБ, это может привести к чрезвычайно быстрой расшифровке многих использующихся сегодня криптографических алгоритмов. Представители АНБ отмечают, что...
 
 
Sergey Gridnev:
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♪ played out ♪)

http://www.bfm.ru/news/314645

Жена трейдера грозит разводом после проигрыша ее наследства на 6 млн
Жена трейдера грозит разводом после проигрыша ее наследства на 6 млн
  • www.bfm.ru
День в фотографиях (30 января - 26 января)
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