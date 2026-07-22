Interesting and Humour - page 4507
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- I'm here about the information security position.
- Okay. Send in your resume.
- It's already in your "My Documents" folder.
***
- Young lady, does your dog let other people in?
- Of course he does! How else would he bite them?
***
Have you also noticed that every boss likes punctual subordinates in the morning and hates them in the evening for some reason?
I don't have to explain how fed up we all are with annoying phone spammers.
So here I am, just like everyone else. For 4 years I have been getting calls from some air-conditioner service centre with regular periodicity of once a month or two, insisting on cleaning air-conditioners.
Naturally, the base is stolen - I haven't left my telephone number to anybody and, moreover, I haven't signed any papers giving me the right to unceremoniously intrude into my private life.
I used to threaten, beg, send them all to FAS, fuck them, and block them - in vain, for two last years I simply reset them.
But then one night under the cover of night I had a plan, a gentle and lyrical one.
Once again the "do-gooders" call me and I'm like, "Yeah, sure, you're needed, come quickly - 3 condensers, clean right now, I beg you."
-How much?
-1800 apiece!...
And if for three will be discount?
- Yes, great, hallelujah. See you tomorrow.
I give you the address at the end of town - 142 Ebeneva Street, red building, time - 17-30 (rush hour is sure to be the cherry on the cake). Until the last moment I confirm everything, and then I'm blacklisted and blocked. Voila, revenge is ready.
They waste my time, I "theirs". I think after 2-3 trips, they'll blacklist my number themselves.
All justice!
- I'm here about the information security position.
- Okay. Send in your resume.
- It's already in your "My Documents" folder.