Interesting and Humour - page 4507

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Aлександр Антошкин:
Not just schoolchildren but their parents too.
 
 
And no one would know what Rabbit thought because he was very well-mannered.
He moved his lips and said in a low whisper:
Numerical Optimization Techniques
"Fiddlesticks, Fiddlesticks, Fiddlesticks, Fiddlesticks
 

- I'm here about the information security position.

- Okay. Send in your resume.

- It's already in your "My Documents" folder.

***

- Young lady, does your dog let other people in?

- Of course he does! How else would he bite them?

***

Have you also noticed that every boss likes punctual subordinates in the morning and hates them in the evening for some reason?

 
 
 
 
Fooled the cheaters!

I don't have to explain how fed up we all are with annoying phone spammers.

So here I am, just like everyone else. For 4 years I have been getting calls from some air-conditioner service centre with regular periodicity of once a month or two, insisting on cleaning air-conditioners.

Naturally, the base is stolen - I haven't left my telephone number to anybody and, moreover, I haven't signed any papers giving me the right to unceremoniously intrude into my private life.

I used to threaten, beg, send them all to FAS, fuck them, and block them - in vain, for two last years I simply reset them.

But then one night under the cover of night I had a plan, a gentle and lyrical one.

Once again the "do-gooders" call me and I'm like, "Yeah, sure, you're needed, come quickly - 3 condensers, clean right now, I beg you."

-How much?

-1800 apiece!...

And if for three will be discount?

- Yes, great, hallelujah. See you tomorrow.

I give you the address at the end of town - 142 Ebeneva Street, red building, time - 17-30 (rush hour is sure to be the cherry on the cake). Until the last moment I confirm everything, and then I'm blacklisted and blocked. Voila, revenge is ready.

They waste my time, I "theirs". I think after 2-3 trips, they'll blacklist my number themselves.

All justice!
 
 
Vitaly Murlenko:

- I'm here about the information security position.

- Okay. Send in your resume.

- It's already in your "My Documents" folder. )

This?
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