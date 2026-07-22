Interesting and Humour - page 165
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Shit, they're really kidding, Putin will bring back daylight saving timehttp://www.gazeta.ru/news/lastnews/2012/02/07/n_2195585.shtml
On the subject of elections
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=nBsEZzOYFcc
army song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=2_foDVPo8dg
mamacuda run 2
The popular American television series Dr House (House) is living out its final days. As announced by screenwriter David Shore, producer Cathy Jacobs and lead actor Hugh Laurie, the last episode of the soap will be filmed in April - there will be no House season 9. According to their joint statement released by Fox America, "the current, 8th season of the show should be the last".