Interesting and Humour - page 165

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Mischek:
Shit, they're really kidding, Putin will bring back daylight saving timehttp://www.gazeta.ru/news/lastnews/2012/02/07/n_2195585.shtml
I also propose that the police be renamed the militia, the TIs be abolished, the promille be brought back, the losses of the abolished initiatives be compensated from the presidents payroll...
 
 
 

mamacuda run 2

 
 

The popular American television series Dr House (House) is living out its final days. As announced by screenwriter David Shore, producer Cathy Jacobs and lead actor Hugh Laurie, the last episode of the soap will be filmed in April - there will be no House season 9. According to their joint statement released by Fox America, "the current, 8th season of the show should be the last".

 
 
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