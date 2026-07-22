Interesting and Humour - page 1839
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" How boring my life is "
The shoes have been taken off, but the clothes haven't). Why didn't you take your clothes off? Or is it more fun that way?)
Yeah, Asians, they're funny.)
The shoes have been taken off, but the clothes haven't). Why didn't you take your clothes off? Or is it more fun that way?)
Yeah, Asians, they're funny.)
The shoes have been taken off, but the clothes haven't). Why didn't you take your clothes off? Or is it more fun that way?)
Yeah, Asians, they're funny.)
She's ready to launch... knows about it. You can see it in her. But it's fun.
and what's the stuffed animal in the pool doing in the background?
and what's the stuffed animal in the pool doing in the background?