Interesting and Humour - page 1839

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Yoschik:

" How boring my life is "

The shoes have been taken off, but the clothes haven't). Why didn't you take your clothes off? Or is it more fun that way?)

Yeah, Asians, they're funny.)

 
peripatetikos:

The shoes have been taken off, but the clothes haven't). Why didn't you take your clothes off? Or is it more fun that way?)

Yeah, Asians, they're funny.)

She's ready to launch... knows about it. You can see it in her. But fun.
 
peripatetikos:

The shoes have been taken off, but the clothes haven't). Why didn't you take your clothes off? Or is it more fun that way?)

Yeah, Asians, they're funny.)

Shoes take longer to dry.
 
artmedia70:
She's ready to launch... knows about it. You can see it in her. But it's fun.
and what's the stuffed animal in the pool doing in the background?
 
hen they play Rock, Scissors, Paper, Lizard, Spock :)
 
ALXIMIKS:
and what's the stuffed animal in the pool doing in the background?
The corpse of a past launcher. It's not a scarecrow, it's an insurance man.
 
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В Японии разработано мобильное приложение, блокирующее работу смартфона во время движения
В Японии разработано мобильное приложение, блокирующее работу смартфона во время движения
  • tass.ru
Разработчики уверены, что это поможет избежать ДТП и понизить травматизм на улицах
[Deleted]  
ALXIMIKS:
and what's the stuffed animal in the pool doing in the background?
I think it's the cameraman. He's filming a background shot.
 
 
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