Interesting and Humour - page 870
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This is a home-made particle accelerator. Put your hand on a screen with running dots and look at the pattern through your fingers - the dots will speed up considerably.
A tank drove onto a busy road in Nizhny Tagil
This is a home-made particle accelerator. Put your hand on a screen with running dots and look at the pattern through your fingers - the dots will speed up considerably.
This is a home-made particle accelerator. Put your hand on a screen with running dots and look at the pattern through your fingers - the dots will speed up considerably.
If you do not cover the centre with your fingers, there will be no effect because a common reference point appears.
actually there is no secret there.
The dots diverge with exponential speed from the middle. it can be seen from the trajectory and speeds.
That is, there is no trickery in the gif. everything is as the author intended.
Potapich, find a practical application for this phenomenon. I'm sure you can't :))
Go to hell, I put cold coffee to the screen, it comes to the boil in a couple of seconds, you can use whatever you want
You don't know anything about science.
You're just a scam for suckers on YouTube.
Alexander: - what the hell she's a teapot, she's a professional!!!
Kostik: - sascha! turn on the kettle! and stop watching porn!!!
18+ // violence, brutality, blood, more blood, a lot of blood, a severed leg, (one thing)
A guard dog ate the cameraman
A grandmother pulled the remains of her grandson out of the dog's kennel